A report in The Athletic has provided an update into Greenwoord's future at Man Utd

Mason Greenwood: Will he play for Man Utd again?

A new report from The Athletic has detailed the situation regarding Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.

It's been a month since the investigation into the striker was dropped.

But what happens next?

Greenwood hasn't played for Man Utd since January 2022. Charges against him for attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour have since been dropped.

It's been a month since the case was dropped due to “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

A club statement at the time read: “The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Will Greenwood play for Man Utd again?

Does Greenwood have a future at Old Trafford? Or in football?

According to The Athletic, "the option of reintroducing Greenwood to the club’s first-team squad as part of a possible phased return to football does remain firmly under consideration, but club sources insist no decision has yet been taken and it is one of several options, including a parting of the ways, that remains possible."

If Greenwood does stay, it would follow a "phased process." It would take into account the views of fan groups, sponsors, and the women's team. It would also include "encouraging Greenwood to receive a form of counselling or therapy, ahead of a possible broader rehabilitation."

But perhaps most significantly, it could include a television interview that would allow Greenwood to tell his story.

United will seek to "frame him as a young man who has made mistakes and is remorseful for his actions." They also believe they have a responsibility to help and support a player that has been at the club since six years old.

But the ultimate decision will be taken by club’s co-owner Joel Glazer and chief executive Richard Arnold.

Erik ten Hag's view will also be taken into consideration as well as the director of football, John Murtough.

But the internal investigation is ongoing and there is still no guarantee that Greenwood will play for United ever again.

There will certainly be plenty of backlash if he does, with us explaining that the current squad are 'torn' regarding his return.