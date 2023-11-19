Highlights Manchester United's position on Mason Greenwood remains steadfast despite recent speculation he may be brought back into the fold.

Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga side Getafe, and it was claimed someone who could play a part in the INEOS rebuild was in Spain to watch him.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs asserts that it would be unlikely for United's stance to change between now and the end of the season.

Manchester United's position on Mason Greenwood has been reiterated once again amid claims potential sporting director Paul Mitchell attended a Getafe match to watch the forward play, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The £75,000-per-week earner was sent out on loan to the La Liga outfit at the end of the summer 2023 transfer window, having been ousted from the United squad. A controversial transfer, given Greenwood had previously been suspended by United because of a police investigation surrounding allegations he attacked his partner.

And now, with attention having already switched towards the summer transfer window, there are claims that Greenwood could be brought back into the fold at Old Trafford.

Mitchell in Madrid to watch Greenwood at Getafe

It's been all change at United, as the Greater Manchester club gear up for the minority takeover involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. There are reports that the deal - which is worth an astonishing £1.25 billion and will see the English billionaire acquire a 25% stake in the club - is close to completion.

And as a result, big decisions in key off-field positions have already been made, with the latest being the resignation of CEO Richard Arnold. It's reported that Arnold isn't fancied by the new INEOS ownership group, who will look to eventually appoint a CEO of their own.

Elsewhere, it's also claimed that INEOS will hire a new sporting director upon arriving at Old Trafford, with former Southampton executive Mitchell said to be in the running. But Mitchell was in the headlines for another reason this week, when it emerged he'd travelled to Spain to watch Greenwood's Getafe.

Speculation rife surrounding Greenwood return

Understandably, speculation began to grow in response to that story, with some claims that Mitchell was already laying the foundations to bring Greenwood back to the club. Reports from Spain suggested that the reason behind Mitchell's trip was to cast an eye over Greenwood, as his season-long loan move to Getafe continues to progress.

However, rumours about Greenwood being reintegrated go against what has been coming out of Old Trafford as of late, with the expectation being the Manchester-born striker would be offloaded when the season finished. That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who shared with GIVEMESPORT back in October that Greenwood's time in a red shirt was likely over, no matter how well he performed on loan at Getafe.

Responding to the Greenwood story, journalist Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that despite Mitchell's trip to Spain, the chances of the former England international ever playing for the club again remained almost impossible. Reiterating the fact United want to wash their hands with Greenwood for good at the end of the campaign, Jacobs insisted he wouldn't be involved in another match for the club going forward:

“I'm not sure, because if Manchester United's position is genuine, Mason Greenwood will never play for the football club again. So it would be a little strange that a guy linked with a sporting director role before he's even started, goes out to Getafe to watch Greenwood, potentially even speak to Greenwood, unless Manchester United have changed their position. “Of course, the sporting director also deals with outgoings, so Manchester United do feel a responsibility to resolve Greenwood's long-term future but, anybody connecting Greenwood back to United has to be aware that the review and the club position now is that he’ll never play for Manchester United again, regardless of football form. “Therefore, if Mitchell’s first task is to somehow handle the Greenwood situation before he's even joined, that would be extremely atypical and in many ways a bad sign. Because you want process, you want structure, you want transparency. And this would be the opposite, by getting somebody to go out there before they've even begun to involve themselves in something with no clarity before, before Ratcliffe even has legally any kind of sporting control.”

Greenwood not the only Man United outcast set to leave

For entirely different reasons, it's also likely Jadon Sancho has played his last game for the Red Devils too. The former Borussia Dortmund star hasn't featured for United since August, after he fell out with manager Erik ten Hag following a defeat away to Arsenal.

As a result, Sancho has been told he can pack his bags and leave in January, with interest set to come from Saudi Arabia. It's reported by The Sun that clubs from the Middle Eastern nation will attempt to sign Sancho in the winter market, having previously failed during the summer window.

