Highlights Mason Holgate had a poor debut for Southampton, with the team conceding five goals against Sunderland. However, manager Russell Martin defended him and took some of the blame for throwing him into the deep end too soon.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Holgate should get another opportunity to prove himself against Leicester City. Despite his rough start, Jones sees him as a Premier League-level player and thinks the upcoming game is the perfect chance for him to bounce back.

Holgate's experience against Premier League opposition could give him an advantage over Taylor Harwood-Bellis in earning a starting spot against Leicester. The manager may choose to give Holgate another chance to redeem himself.

Southampton face their most difficult test of the campaign on Friday night, and journalist Dean Jones has made an early team news claim on Mason Holgate, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin's side will be desperate to bounce back after a catastrophic defeat before the international break.

Southampton news - Holgate

Holgate signed for the Saints during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. The former Barnsley defender made his debut for the south coast club just before the international break, and it's safe to say it was a nightmare start for Holgate.

Southampton conceded five without reply away to Sunderland, with Holgate playing at the heart of the defence. Manager Martin rushed to the defence of Holgate after a disappointing performance, taking part of the blame for chucking him at the deep end...

“It’s my fault for playing Mason so early, he’s only been here for a week. I actually thought he would handle the atmosphere a lot better than some of the other options we had there. Shea Charles can feel a bit aggrieved to not start today for sure. That’s on me completely. Mason has got a great mentality and it’s our job as a coaching staff to make sure he improves, me included, but he will be totally fine."

There's no hiding from the fact that Holgate's performance against Sunderland was a poor one, and with Taylor Harwood-Bellis ready and waiting, a player who won the Championship with Burnley last season, Martin has a big decision to make.

Mason Holgate's Southampton debut statistics v Sunderland Minutes played 64 Interceptions 3 Tackles 2 Clearances 1 Ground duels won 2 Aerial duels won 1 Possession lost 6 Fouls 1 Touches 68 Match rating 5.90 All statistics according to Sofascore

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Holgate can recover after a poor start at Southampton. It's only one game, and as Martin mentioned, he was thrown in at the deep end after not being involved during pre-season at Everton. The Saints face Leicester City on Friday in the Championship - a difficult fixture against another side looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Holgate should start against Leicester on Friday - Dean Jones

Southampton do have the option to drop Holgate considering Harwood-Bellis has arrived, but the England youth international has been away on international duty, whereas Holgate will have remained at home and trained with the rest of the squad. Removing him from the starting XI after one poor performance could be a little unfair on Holgate.

Jones has suggested that the Everton loanee should get another opportunity on Friday and he expects him to be in the side once again. The journalist adds that he's a Premier League-level player coming up against Leicester, who were recently relegated from England's top flight. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I personally think that Holgate should get another opportunity because that's the sort of game and sort of opponent, surely, that you've bought Holgate in to face. This is a Premier League level player. I know he hasn't got off to a good start, but the manager himself admitted that he probably threw him into early. Holgate obviously has come from a club that confidence hasn't been sky high in that defence at Everton. So he's coming to a new defence, which is possibly even worse right now. But he's got to be part of the repair job, he can't already be damaged goods. The only way that you can kind of get around this is to keep putting him out there. So personally, I think Holgate will start again."

Holgate certainly isn't a Virgil van Dijk-level defender like Southampton have had in the past, but their squad has changed drastically from the days when they used to compete for European places in the Premier League.

Read More: Southampton's XI If They Hadn't Sold Their Best Players

Will Holgate start against Leicester City?

Holgate, who is earning £70k-a-week at St Mary's, has plenty of experience coming up against Premier League opposition, especially in comparison to Harwood-Bellis. Although the Foxes are now in the Championship, the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Patson Daka have spent the last few years with Leicester playing in England's top flight.

This could give Holgate an advantage when Martin selects his team ahead of the game on Friday, and it could be the perfect opportunity for the manager to allow him the chance to redeem himself.