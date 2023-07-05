Mason Mount's 18-year stay at Chelsea officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.

The Englishman joined Chelsea at the age of six.

He progressed through their youth system and made his first-team debut in 2017.

Mount quickly established himself as a first-team regular and emerged into one of their key players.

However, Mount decided that the time had come to search for pastures new this summer and he has now signed for Manchester United in a £60m move.

Tributes flood in for Mason Mount

Many Chelsea stars both past and present have been posting tributes for the 24-year-old.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba wrote on Instagram: "Another Prince, Mason Mount, leaving the club of his life (heartbreak emoji). Thank you and all the best to you Champs #oneofourowncfc."

Callum Hudson-Odoi played alongside Mount for Chelsea's youth team and both made the step up to the first team.

The winger wrote: "My brother Mase, from winning youth cups to playing on the biggest stage together! I wish nothing but the best for your future!"

Reece James and Mason Mount share emotional messages following Mount's Chelsea exit

The most heartfelt tribute for Mount came from Reece James.

The two met progressed through the youth ranks together and have become good friends over the years.

Taking to Instagram, James wrote: "Ma brother man. Where do I start. I’ve known you since 6 years old, we grew together and took similar paths in breaking into the first team. Something that seemed virtually impossible.

"I’m proud to say I done it alongside you. I’ve seen you as a little boy and watched you grow into the man and player you are today, you’ve done yourself and your family proud.

"We’ve had some of the best days of our career together that’ll stick with me forever. It’s sad to say goodbye. I wish you nothing but happiness, good health and the best of luck on your new adventure! You’ll always be blue at heart!"

Mount saw James' message and replied: "My brother from day 1, so many memories shared together! So proud of you, thank you RJ."

Why is Mount so popular at Chelsea?

The emotional messages are not surprising given everything Mount achieved at the club.

The Englishman enjoyed so much success during his 18-year spell - both for the youth side and the first team.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup in 2016, and was captain of the Chelsea side that won it again a year later.

He scored a number of important goals for the club after becoming a regular.

Arguably his most important strike came in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in 2021.

Mount scored Chelsea's second goal to ensure their spot in the final.

He went on to play a major role against Man City in the final in Porto. Chelsea lifted the title after Mount brilliantly assisted Kai Havertz for the only goal of the game.

In total, Mount played 195 times for his boyhood club and scored 33 goals. He always gave his all whenever he put on a Chelsea shirt.

Mount is a big loss for Chelsea and it will be very tough to replace him.