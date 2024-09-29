Mark Goldbridge has tipped Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to start both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount in midfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils are looking to bounce back after a disappointing couple of results in recent weeks. United drew with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend, while they failed to beat FC Twente in the Europa League, drawing 1-1 and throwing away a lead.

Fernandes has come under plenty of criticism for his recent displays, but presenter Goldbridge believes that we could see him start alongside Mount rather than the England international replacing him in the starting XI.

Mount and Fernandes to Start for Man Utd

Speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge has predicted that both Fernandes and Mount, who earn a combined £490k-a-week, could start alongside each other against Tottenham on Sunday. The presenter was asked whether Fernandes could be dropped with Mount replacing him, but Goldbridge has tipped Erik ten Hag to start the midfield duo together...

"I think he might start Bruno and Mount, mate. I think there might be a shock tomorrow [today]."

Fernandes Statistics vs Twente Minutes Played 90 Touches 76 Key Passes 1 Successful Dribbles 2/5 (40%) Accurate Passes 39/52 (75%) Possession Lost 19 Shots 3

Mount has been given two starts in the Premier League this season, playing a total of 105 minutes for the Red Devils. Fernandes has started every game so far, but the former Sporting CP midfielder has provided just one assist in England's top flight while also failing to hit the back of the net.

Fernandes was criticised most recently for his performance against Twente, with The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell hinting that the Portuguese international looks tired. Whitwell also added that it would be interesting to see how the United side would function if Mount was brought in to replace him.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that dropping Fernandes from the starting XI is unlikely at the moment, despite his disappointing form and criticism from the fans. We've seen in recent years that when on form, Fernandes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, so there's a good chance that ten Hag sticks with him and hope he starts to help the team function.

They are set for wage rises

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be the next United player to be rewarded with a new contract, but Amad Diallo shouldn't be too far behind. The Red Devils have completed a 100-day review, deciding who they want to keep and sell and who they want to reward with new deals.

Diallo and Mainoo are set to be given a boost in wages and will enter the top 15 earners at Old Trafford. They will be given new contracts that can see their salary package increase incrementally with bonuses over time.

All Statistics via SofaScore - correct as of 29/09/2024