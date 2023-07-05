Mason Mount's £60 million move to Manchester United has been officially confirmed, with the midfielder leaving Chelsea after 18 years, and it seems his new teammate Bruno Fernandes is excited about it.

The Portuguese star has been a standout for the Red Devils since his arrival in 2020, and he's clearly looking forward to playing with the 24-year-old, sending a message to Mount once his move to Old Trafford was announced by the club.

What did Bruno Fernandes say about Mason Mount?

Taking to Instagram, Bruno uploaded a message to his story, reaching out to welcome the former Chelsea man to United.

The saga had been ongoing for quite some time, but with it finally getting over the line, the 28-year-old poked fun at the lengthy process.

The Englishman will be a huge loss to Chelsea and a massive addition to United, but it remains to be seen how well he will link up with Fernandes, so let's take a look and compare the pair's Premier League statistics to see how they match up.

How do Mason Mount's Premier League statistics compare to Bruno Fernandes'?

The pair's impact on the pitch for their respective clubs is quite comparable.

Aside from Mount's last season at Stamford Bridge, which was a major disappointment, the duo have averaged very similar WhoScored ratings across the first three seasons of their Premier League careers, with Bruno averaging a rating of 7.4 a game, while the Englishman averaged 7.1.

Similarly, the Portuguese star has been named Man of the Match in 18 games for United in the league since he joined the club in January 2020, whereas Mount has won the award 15 times in the same period.

Looking specifically at their production, Fernandes has outperformed Mount significantly in terms of goals and assists, with the Red Devils man scoring 44 goals and creating 33 assists in 124 league appearances for United, while the former Chelsea man had just 27 goals and 22 assists in the same period.

In terms of how clinical they are, the duo scored a very similar percentage of their shots, with Mount averaging 0.37 goals per shot in the Premier League for Chelsea, while Fernandes averaged 0.36 goals per shot in the same period of time.

There's no sugarcoating how poor Mount was during his final season at Stamford Bridge, and he fell off in a major way compared to previous years, but when he's on form, there's simply no denying how effective he can be for a football club. He won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in two straight seasons for a reason after all.

If he can find his feet early at United, the club have a real gem on their hands and the move will come back to haunt the Blues pretty quickly.

Pairing him up with Fernandes could go one of two ways, but if the tandem can co-exist, the Red Devils may have a very dangerous combination on their hands as they look to gain ground on Manchester City's Premier League dominance.