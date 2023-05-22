Chelsea have to make a quick decision on Mason Mount, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old could be on his way out of the door at Stamford Bridge, with his contract expiring.

Chelsea news - Mason Mount

Mount, who is earning £76k-a-week at Chelsea, is out of contract at the end of next season.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Football Insider reporting that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all monitoring his contract situation.

The Athletic have suggested that despite his current deal only having a year left, Chelsea will demand in the region of £70m to allow Mount to leave the club.

It's been a difficult campaign for Mount due to having to play under several different managers and a host of new teammates to connect with, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he wanted to leave.

The west London club are struggling and Mount now has more competition for places, but there's no doubt Todd Boehly and his team want to keep him.

According to MailOnline, earlier in the season, Mount rejected a £200k-a-week deal as he wants to be paid in the same bracket as the likes of Raheem Sterling, who is reportedly earning £300k-a-week.

Chelsea now have a decision to make as to whether to risk Mount leaving on a free transfer, or to cash in this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea need to act fast with Mount, as they can't afford to lose him for nothing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they have to make a decision very soon because they can't be there with the risk of a player out of contract in the summer of 2024 and to lose him for free. So, this is the first point."

How has Mount performed this season?

Mount has started 20 games in the Premier League, scoring just three goals and providing three assists, as per FBref.

The English midfielder has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05, ranking him eighth in the Chelsea squad.

Although it's been a difficult season for Mount, we know he's capable of playing to a much greater level.

Overall, since coming through the Cobham academy, Mount has provided 37 assists and scored 33 goals in 195 games, according to Transfermarkt, whilst also playing a part in helping them lift the Champions League.