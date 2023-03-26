Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount 'wants to stay' at Stamford Bridge, but could still leave the club, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Chelsea and quickly became a fan favourite, but he might not be at the club for too much longer.

Chelsea news - Mason Mount

Mount, who is earning £80k-a-week at Chelsea, is out of contract at the end of next season. According to Spotrac, the Cobham graduate earns less than 21 players in the current Chelsea squad. Transfermarkt value Mount at £57m, even with his contract expiring next year.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are one of the clubs that appreciate Mount and may make a move if he becomes available in the summer window.

It's understood that Liverpool are also interested in signing Mount and are believed to be leading the race to secure his signature.

It's hard to imagine Mount playing for any club other than Chelsea, but Phillips has now confirmed that a departure could become a reality.

What has Phillips said about Mount?

Phillips has suggested that Todd Boehly personally wants Mount to stay at the club. Mount himself also wants to find a solution that sees him playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season, but he could still leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "As far as I know, as far as I'm told, Chelsea want to keep hold of Mount. Boehly personally wants to keep hold of Mount. Mount wants to stay at Chelsea. The big problem is, the terms are so far apart at the moment.

"Ultimately, that means that he could end up leaving. Chelsea have made it clear that they will sell players if terms can't be met, rather than let them leave as free agents the year after.

"We could be looking at Mount leaving Chelsea this summer unless they are prepared to meet halfway, and at the moment they're not. That's why the talks broke down."

How has Mount performed this season?

Mount has started 20 Premier League games and is still a key player for the Blues. The former Derby County loanee has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 this campaign, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game.

Mount is still making a positive impact on this Chelsea side, so losing him in the summer could be a bit of a blow. It's not been his best campaign by any means, but the distraction of his contract and having to gel with multiple new players hasn't made it easy for the England international.