Liverpool signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is a top priority this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old could be on his way out the door at Stamford Bridge, with his contract situation yet to be resolved.

Liverpool transfer news - Mason Mount

Despite Mount's contract expiring next summer, The Athletic have recently reported that Chelsea are still going to demand £70m for their academy graduate.

The report adds that Liverpool are one of the clubs showing an interest in Mount, with Bayern Munich also keen.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita out of contract at the end of the season, midfield reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team this summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Todd Boehly has personally asked Mount to stay in west London, but the two parties were still far apart in terms of striking a deal.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have also claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle United are monitoring Mount's situation, so it appears the England international has plenty of options heading into next season.

However, Romano has now confirmed that Mount is one of Liverpool's priorities.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount?

Romano has suggested that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Mount, with the latter prioritising the former Derby County loanee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's not an easy situation to manage for Chelsea. We know the interest of Liverpool, Arsenal also appreciate the player. So there is a lot of interest around the player. Top priority for Liverpool, but again, it's not only Liverpool."

How has Mount performed this season?

It's not exactly been a positive campaign for Mount, but he's playing in a side where almost every single player is struggling.

Mount has scored just three goals and provided three assists in 20 Premier League starts, as per FBref.

The attacking midfielder has averaged a WhoScored rating of 6.70 this term in England's top flight, ranking him 12th in the Chelsea squad.

Overall, there's no doubt Mount could have performed to a higher level and he's done so in the past, but it's probably a little unfair to judge Chelsea players individually too much this season, considering how poor they've been as a collective.