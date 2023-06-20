Chelsea have now decided that Mason Mount doesn't 'fit with their strategy' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues will have to offload players in the summer transfer window considering the vast amount of money they've spent since Todd Boehly took over.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

Over the last few transfer windows, Chelsea have signed over £600m worth of players.

To continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations, Chelsea will now need to offload some of their stars, and Mount could be one of their most valuable players to depart in the summer transfer window.

The MailOnline have recently reported that Manchester United are set to make an improved offer of £50m for Mount, after having a bid rejected previously.

However, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea and United are far apart in their valuations of the England international.

Jacobs believes that the two parties are between £15m and £20m apart in want they want to pay or receive for Mount, with Chelsea wanting at least £70m.

Mount is reportedly earning £80k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, and with his contract expiring next summer, Chelsea may need to lower their asking price or they risk losing him on a free transfer.

What has Jones said about Mount?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea have now decided that Mount doesn't fit in with their strategy and are looking to sell him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea have decided that Mason Mount doesn't fit with their strategy, and that means they now have to find a way to sell him. So, they can't have this all their own way.

"They're going to have to consider what is the best offer that they're going to get through for him this summer. I'm sure if it was £40m + add-ons they would reject that, but they have to get realistic and think where are we going to get this money that we want?"

Should Chelsea be getting rid of Mount?

Considering his contract is expiring and Mount is clearly interested in talking to other clubs, it makes sense for Chelsea to offload the former Derby County loanee.

Football Insider have claimed that Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Mount.

It'll certainly be a shame for Chelsea fans seeing one of their own academy graduates leave the club for a Premier League side, but this is football, and Mount could be earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, more than double his wage at Chelsea.