Mason Mount has posted an emotional video on his Instagram account, confirming that he is leaving his boyhood club, Chelsea.

The midfielder is expected to complete his move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Mount failed to agree a new contract with the Blues, who decided to sell the Cobham academy graduate as he entered the last year of his contract.

They have subsequently agreed a deal with United worth up to a reported £60 million.

Mount's emotional farewell to Chelsea

During his time at Chelsea, Mount made 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and assisting a further 37 too.

He came up through the ranks at Cobham, and many Chelsea fans will be sad to see him leave the club.

After completing his United medical, Fabrizio Romano reported that Mount was expected to share a “goodbye” message.

And he uploaded a video to his Instagram account, paying tribute to all the staff who had helped him develop into the player he is today and looking visibly emotional as he did so.

“Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you,” he said. “But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

“I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.

“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course, that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League.

“I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim [Fraser] and Neil [Bath] for being so influential to me from such a young age.

“The managers I’ve worked under, Frank [Lampard], Thomas [Tuchel] and Graham [Potter].

"The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all of my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support and most importantly you guys for sticking with me throughout.

“Wish you all the best.”

Video: Mount’s emotional goodbye to Chelsea

Many of Mount’s former Chelsea teammates have reacted to the post.

Some chose to wish him well while others simply posted crying emojis, but all players still at the club will be disappointed to see the two-time Player of the Year leave.

When might United fans see Mount in action?

With Mount’s goodbye uploaded, it is now only a matter of time until United confirm his signing.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the England international will be unveiled as a United player on Wednesday morning.

And United fans could get to see their new midfielder in action soon, with pre-season just around the corner.

The Red Devils are slated to play Leeds United on Wednesday 12 July.

They kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday 14 August, and fans will hope that Mount can help them make the best possible start in the new campaign.