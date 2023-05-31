Manchester United are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old is in an interesting situation with his contract expiring next summer and clubs sniffing around him.

Manchester United news - Mason Mount

Mount, who is currently earning £76k-a-week at Chelsea, is reportedly set to sit down with the club to continue talks over a new contract, according to 90min.

The Athletic have recently claimed that Mount is now leaning towards joining Manchester United if he was to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will continue to try and extend Mount's deal, and they will look for between £70m to £75m if he was to depart.

However, with Mount's deal expiring next summer, it could be difficult for the Blues to receive this sort of figure.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now in their thirties, it makes sense for United to be targeting a player of Mount's profile - a fairly young but still experienced midfielder.

It's been a disappointing season for Mount at Chelsea, but there's no doubt he's an unbelievable talent.

The former Derby County loanee scored 11 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists last season, but has only hit three goals and two assists this term, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mount?

Romano has suggested that Manchester United are now pushing to sign Mount, but they may only be looking to pay around £50m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It should be around £50m, and so this is why at the moment it looks difficult. But, for sure, there will be some developments soon because Manchester United are pushing for Mason Mount."

Would Mount be a smart signing?

As previously mentioned, signing a younger player with Eriksen and Casemiro reaching the latter stages of their careers could be a good idea for United.

Marcel Sabitzer was only signed on loan earlier in the season, and Donny van de Beek has struggled with injuries.

A midfielder could be considered one of their main priorities, and Mount could be a fairly risk-free option.

Although he's not had his best campaign, not many have performed well at Chelsea this term.

The England international has Premier League experience and will know some of the United squad from his time playing with his country, so it should be an easy transition for Mount.