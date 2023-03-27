Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been told he isn't valued highly enough by the club, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has played a pivotal role over the years, but things are getting complicated with his contract situation.

Chelsea news - Mason Mount

Mount, who is valued at £57m by Transfermarkt, has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Todd Boehly personally wants to keep hold of Mount, but a departure is possible, with the two parties far apart in their contract negotiations.

A report from Football London has claimed that Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mount and have been long-term admirers of the England international.

It's not been an easy season for Mount, and Graham Potter has admitted that the former Derby County loanee is suffering, along with the rest of the Chelsea squad. He said: “Mason has been great to work with. He’s been top. He’s suffering like the rest of us because we want to do better, we want better results.”

What has Brown said about Mount?

Brown has suggested that Mount has been told that he's not valued highly enough by Chelsea and the situation has been ongoing for a long time now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mount's situation has been rumbling around for a lot longer than people think. I think the first story about his contract and being unhappy started to surface over a year ago, people forget that. This situation has been brewing for quite a long time.

"People around him have been briefing that they don't feel he's valued highly enough by Chelsea."

What's next for Mount?

Mount is still a regular at Chelsea, starting 20 Premier League games this season, as per FBref.

Despite coming through the academy and helping the Blues lift a Champions League trophy, it appears the club aren't willing to offer Mount what he wants to sign a new deal.

With his contract expiring next summer, it would make sense for Chelsea to offload the midfielder at the end of the campaign, in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Considering everything Mount has done for the club, he deserves to feel valued and appreciated at Chelsea, so it could be best to cut ties and explore a new challenge at the end of the campaign.