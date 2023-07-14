Mason Mount has told a few Manchester United fans to 'stop following him' after they had been persisting for a signed shirt from the new signing.

In a video that was posted on Twitter on Friday at 11:28 am (BST), it shows a pair of supporters following Mount, who is dressed in his Manchester United training gear while carrying a bag.

The fans try to persuade the English international with a few shouts of "Come on Mason" and "Come on bro," but Mount declines their request, before biting back at his new supporters: "I haven't signed one for the last three days, so I don't know why you lot keep coming back."

One supporter instantly jumped on the defence by saying: "It's the first time I've been here."

Video: Mason Mount confronts Man United fans

What has been the reaction to the Mason Mount video?

Other Manchester United fans have backed their new arrival from Chelsea after the release of this video, with tweets reading: "They're not United fans, they've been harassing him taking the p***. Glad he didn't give in," and "It's a different level of joblessness to follow a player for three straight days."

While some questioned the integrity of the fans who approached Mount, saying: "He knows they aren't fans they are just selling them on that's why he refused," and "They are the resellers that players get told not to sign shirts for."

As ever in these scenarios, there was a minority of Chelsea followers that saw this as the perfect opportunity to have a jibe at their former player.

"So much arrogance. Who's going to tell him that he's bang average," and "Mount is a disgrace" were just two tweets from Blues fans.

The former tweet was met with a sharp response from a fan of Mount's new club: "It's not arrogant lol these grown men are just using him to sell the shirts on, he's literally outnumbered in the video too with no security."

Mount only arrived at the club last Wednesday after spending 18 years at the west Londoners, and he made his Manchester United debut in a 2-0 victory over rivals Leeds United that took place in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday.

After the win in the friendly, Mount spoke about his performance on MUTV: "We've been working very hard (in training) so it's good to now put it into practice and play on the pitch now. That first week is mostly focused on getting the legs going again, getting the distance in the legs by running.

"But we've definitely been working on a few tactics as well, coming into this game. I've definitely got a great understanding of how the manager wants to work and how the boys play.

Mason Mount smiles for a picture on his first day at Manchester United after signing for them from Chelsea.

"All of us had a tough week, but it's great to have that 45 minutes in the tank now.

"I really liked that role today (deeper midfield position). Being able to drop in and get on the ball and start the play from a bit deeper, but also having that freedom to be able to get forward and get in the box."

His new manager Erik ten Hag also spoke positively about Mount's first appearance in a Red Devils shirt: "Ah great, first time, but we could expect this [level of performance].

"I think for him, it's just his first because he has so many skills, and I'm sure we will take so much joy from him, and he will contribute to our performance, absolutely."