Summary Mason Mount returned to action after 5 months on the sidelines during Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Despite limited playing time, Mount showed signs of brilliance and potential impact.

Positive reception from supporters indicates optimism around Mount's role and impact potential.

Mason Mount has managed just 261 minutes of Premier League action this season. Since his £55 million move from Chelsea to Manchester United in 2023, the English midfielder has endured a difficult spell, with injuries and fitness struggles derailing any hopes of a resurgence.

In United’s recent 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, the 26-year-old made his first appearance in five months under Ruben Amorim, coming on in the 78th minute to replace Joshua Zirkzee. He had also been named on the bench against Leicester City but remained unused, having trained successfully over the international break to earn a return.

While many outside the United fanbase may have largely forgotten about Mount, his brief 12-minute cameo on Tuesday night has sparked suggestions from some supporters that he could still have a role to play in the team. After all, he is earning £250,000-per-week to do just that.

Mason Mount's Encouraging Performance in 1-0 Forest Loss

There were signs of his former brilliance at the City Ground

Although his limited actions didn't do much to help stop the Red Devils from picking up another defeat on the road, there was a lot to be encouraged by in Mount's performance at the City Ground.

He took just six touches in his 12-minute cameo, but having narrowly missed the target shortly after coming on and showing a willingness to press all over the pitch, his display wasn't without its positives. See his match statistics below:

Operating in a familiar attacking midfield role, the Englishman was tasked with bringing energy into the middle of the park, as well as being the glue between midfield and attack. It goes without saying for most Premier League viewers, but this was the exact role Mount excelled in during his Stamford Bridge heydays under Frank Lampard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 2017 and 2023, Mason Mount featured 195 times for Chelsea and contributed to 68 goals (33 goals and 35 assists).

In times as glum as Man United's right now, the Red Devils are begging for a player who is happy to take responsibility and put the onus on themselves to drag the club towards their past glory. Though the statistics don't make for a compelling case as to why Mount's return was so positive, the eye test showed a player wanting to do everything he could to make a difference, and doing so relatively successfully.

Mount's Return Could Spark Long-Term Redemption

His playing time could increase massively over the next couple of months

The fallout from Mount's return has been overwhelmingly positive among United supporters, too, which will only bode well for the midfielder's chances of more minutes between now and the end of the campaign. "I've repeatedly said a fit Mason Mount will make us a better team", one X user remarked. "An unfit Mason Mount couldn't make us any worse going forward based on today!"

While a second comment read: "If Mason Mount stays fit for the rest of the season, we will 100% be a better team. He’s just 100x better at the 10 role than anyone who’s playing there right now," a third continued: "It is encouraging to see Mason Mount back on the field. He is a player who can flourish in the 3-4-3 setup. Although, he did seem timid to enter into any 50/50 challenges, but that confidence should come with time." Meanwhile, a fourth said:

"Mason Mount is a brilliant footballer, knits together systems. Few players do that. Bernardo for City for example. Injuries have stunted a wonderful career. Start of the season under ten Hag, he was so good."

Another user wrote on X: "If Mason Mount could just give the club 2 months of fitness and Amad could come back that would be nice. Those two in the 10’s would be a big upgrade on the rubbish we had tonight," while someone else summarised: "Happy to see Mason Mount back, we have missed him a lot and now we can press as a team."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & Sofascore (correct as of 02/04/2025)