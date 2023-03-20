Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount should be in contention for a return to action after the international break, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has missed the last four Chelsea fixtures but was recently called up to the England squad.

Chelsea news - Mason Mount

Mount is earning £85k-a-week at Chelsea and burst onto the scene at Stamford Bridge after coming through the academy.

The former Derby County loanee has enjoyed plenty of success in a Chelsea shirt, but issues regarding his contract have made this season pretty difficult for the England international.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Mount had appointed a new agent and an exit from Stamford Bridge is now looking increasingly likely ahead of the summer window.

As per Transfermarkt, Mount is valued at £57m.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has issued an update on Mount after he missed their fixture against Everton at the weekend. He said: "He's never been available as far as I am aware. He needed a bit of time for his injury to settle down which has pretty much ruled him out of England. Whether that meant they needed a bit of time to double-check that, I don't know."

Mount was originally called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, but now looks set to miss the international fixtures.

What has Dinnery said about Mount?

Dinnery has shared some hopeful news for Chelsea fans as he has claimed that Mount should be returning to action after the international break.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This is one that's being managed. We're hopeful that this international break comes at a good time for him and Chelsea, and puts him back in contention once those fixtures kick off again at the beginning of April."

How has Mount performed this season?

Mount's performances have come under criticism from Chelsea fans, possibly fueled by his contract situation. The England international has scored three times and assisted two goals from 20 starts in the Premier League, as per FBref.

With more passes into the penalty area and key passes than any other Chelsea player this campaign, it's clear to see he's still got that bit of creativity that the Blues could need.

Mount averages 1.3 key passes and 1.4 tackles per game, with an average Sofascore rating of 7.07 in the Premier League. In the Champions League, this average increases to 7.16, so maybe his performances have been pretty solid overall for Chelsea.