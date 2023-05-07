Liverpool's interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could turn his head, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Blues, as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Liverpool transfer news - Mason Mount

The Athletic have recently reported that Chelsea will be looking for around £70m if they were to sell Mount in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Liverpool are interested in the England international, but former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to take him to Germany with Bayern Munich.

Journalist Paul Brown also recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes a move to Arsenal would be of interest to Mount.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita all out of contract at the end of the season, a new midfielder or two could be a priority for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team.

Although staying at Chelsea is still a possibility for Mount, the idea of playing under Klopp and seeking a fresh challenge could be enough to turn his head.

What has Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs has suggested that European football, working with Klopp, and a pay increase, could be an attractive prospect for Mount.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "A clear pitch from Liverpool, with European football, the management of someone like Klopp, and a decent pay increase compared to what he's on at Chelsea now, could all be factors as well.

"Maybe the fresh challenge will be something that turns Mount's head. This is the type of scenario we're at at the moment.

"Anyone that says that Chelsea have decided this, or anyone that says that Mount has decided this, is jumping ahead and predicting things that haven't yet been established in the minds of Todd Boehly or Mount.

"So, we're going to have to be a little bit patient on this one. As things stand, we can't say that Mount will definitely play for Chelsea again, because he might be injured until the end of the season and he might still go in the summer."

What can Mount bring to Liverpool?

Looking at Liverpool's midfield options, not many of them provide goals.

In all competitions, prior to the weekend's games, Liverpool's highest goalscorer from midfield is Harvey Elliot with five, according to BBC Sport.

It's been a difficult season for Mount and Chelsea, but last campaign, the England international scored 11 Premier League goals, whilst also chipping in with 10 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Video: Mason Mount hitting the back of the net for Chelsea

Mount scores a wide variety of goals and would certainly offer a lot at Anfield.