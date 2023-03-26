Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'really wants' to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old may become available in the summer window and he could be the ideal midfielder to solve Klopp's problems.

Liverpool transfer news - Mason Mount

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed that Chelsea may look to sell Mount, who is valued at £61m, in the summer transfer window, but contract negotiations are not going as smoothly as either party would have hoped.

It's understood that Jude Bellingham and Mount are both targets for Liverpool at the end of the season, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in June, so midfield additions will be necessary just for depth purposes.

The Reds will end the season without winning a trophy, so a freshen up throughout the squad could be what they need in order to get back to their best next season.

Graham Potter recently responded to rumours that Mount could be leaving Chelsea. He said: "Mason has been great to work with. He’s been top. He’s suffering like the rest of us because we want to do better. In terms of the contract, that’s between him and the club. I am the head coach so my focus is on helping the players improve. That is the focus for me."

What has Phillips said about Mount?

Phillips has suggested that Liverpool consider Mount one of their priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, with Klopp keen to bring the England international to Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Liverpool are the most interested club in trying to sign Mount. Klopp really wants him and they've kind of put him as one of their priorities going forward this summer if he's available. They've made Mount aware of their interest. It's not to say he's keen on going there, but I think he could easily go there."

Would Mount be a smart addition for Liverpool?

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea over the years, scoring 65 goals and providing 62 assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. The Cobham graduate helped his club win the Champions League and was voted Chelsea's player of the season for two years in a row.

As previously mentioned, Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements going into next season, so bringing in a player who's Premier League proven and still relatively young could be a good move.

His versatility could be a reason behind Klopp's interest in Mount, having played in multiple positions across the midfield and forward line.