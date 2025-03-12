Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is set to return to training after three months on the sidelines, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Mount's time at United has been marred by regular injuries. He's struggled to make the impact expected of him and has undoubtedly been a bit of a failed signing so far. The English midfielder last played for the Red Devils back in December, starting the Manchester derby, but he was substituted in the first half and hasn't been seen since.

According to Whitwell, Mount is now set to return to first-team training after his three-month absence. United have been careful with the 26-year-old as they take their time over his injury progress, and he's not nearing a return to action.

United's second-leg tie against Real Sociedad on Thursday is expected to be too soon for Mount, but it's a boost for the Red Devils nonetheless. Amorim will be keen to see Mount in action again as he's barely been able to use the former Chelsea man since he took over from Erik ten Hag late last year.

Mount's energy and technical quality means Amorim is likely to be a huge fan of him and he could be an ideal player to play in one of the attacking midfield roles in the system. The obvious issue is keeping Mount fit. Interestingly, his fitness problems have only really occurred since arriving at Old Trafford and he was regularly available during his time at Chelsea.

It's been a common theme for United in recent years with the injury woes worsening. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, and Kobbie Mainoo are all currently out injured, so Amorim will be desperate to see players return between now and the end of the season, especially if they advance in the Europa League. Although United's season is basically over in the majority of competitions, they still have a chance to rescue this campaign in Europe.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.