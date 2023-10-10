Highlights Erik ten Hag's decision to switch corner takers would have hurt Mason Mount's personal pride, but it's not a major concern given Manchester United's other pressing problems.

Mason Mount has struggled to make a huge impact at Old Trafford so far, but judging him as a flop may be unfair considering his injury struggles and the high expectations placed on big-money signings.

Manchester United face a difficult upcoming schedule and need to improve on the pitch, especially since they are already eight points behind the Premier League leaders and have yet to win in Europe.

Manchester United have endured a difficult season so far, and journalist Dean Jones has explained an Erik ten Hag decision which would have 'hurt' one player against Brentford at the weekend, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils rescued a late win, but they've been far from convincing in some of their victories this term.

Manchester United news - Latest

After two defeats in a row to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, the Red Devils bounced back with a victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Although three points were secured, Ten Hag's side left it late to snatch the game from Brentford's grasp.

Scott McTominay came off the bench to score a quickfire double in added time and save United's blushes. It was a much-needed win for the Manchester club, but the recent performances have been far from perfect.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that although ten Hag's job is safe as it stands, United still have a 'chopping and changing style hierarchy' and the Dutch manager certainly needs to turn things around quickly. The victory over Brentford at Old Trafford may have bought ten Hag some time heading into the international break, but the players and staff need to put the work in over the next few weeks in order to change their fortunes.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has made an early judgement on the side he supports, claiming that they will not finish in the top five this season, in his column for Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag's decision would have hurt from a personal pride standpoint - Dean Jones

There was a moment during United's latest game against Brentford where ten Hag's side switched corner takers, with Mason Mount, who is earning £250k-a-week, failing to create much from set pieces. Although a relatively minor decision in the grand scheme of things, Jones has suggested that Mount would have been hurt from a personal pride standpoint. The journalist adds that United have more pressing problems at the club to be too concerned about corners, however. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I mean, corner-taking just seems to be something that feels like a dying art at the moment in English football. Apart from James Ward-Prowse, with his consistency of delivery, there's way too many corner kicks that seemed to be not meeting the standard required in terms of either beating the first man or coming up with a routine that works. I mean, Mount being taken off corners doesn't seem to be something I would be overly concerned with, given all the other problems that Man United have got going on. But also from a personal pride standpoint it'll be something that I'm sure should hurt Mount because, he's taken thousands of corner kicks in training and in matches, going back to when he was very young."

Has Mason Mount been a flop so far at Old Trafford?

Judging Mount as a flop so far might be a little harsh. Although he's not made a huge impact, Mount has struggled with injuries since his arrival. The Red Devils have spent a vast amount of money on players who have failed to contribute in a United shirt, so supporters are quick to judge big-money signings.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Some of United's record signings have turned out to be some of the worst bits of business the club has done. Mount will hope to try and rekindle some of the form he produced in his best years at Chelsea, but we're yet to see his true ability so far in the North West.

What's next for the Red Devils?

United face a difficult, busy period after the international break. Ten Hag's side travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League before hosting Copenhagen in the Champions League. The first Manchester derby follows against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with Newcastle United next in the Carabao Cup.

The injury list ten Hag is having to contend with has undoubtedly made things difficult at Old Trafford, with the majority of his defence watching from the stands at the moment. However, things will have to improve on the pitch, considering the Manchester club are already eight points off the Premier League leaders and are yet to win in Europe.