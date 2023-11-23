Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why there could be some 'light at the end of the tunnel' for the England international.

Injuries haven't helped Mount's situation, but there's no doubt he's failed to live up to the price tag since joining the Manchester club from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The former Derby County loanee signed on the dotted line at Old Trafford for a fee of £55m, with Mount taking home £250k-a-week, so it's safe to say the Red Devils risked a substantial amount of money on him.

Mount's chances of making the England squad ahead of next year's tournament have worsened this season, so he will be desperate to become a regular under Erik ten Hag once again, especially with some of his teammates underperforming.

Mason Mount looks "lost" at Old Trafford

Leaving the club that gave him a chance in the Premier League after spending the majority of his life there wouldn't have been easy for Mount, but ultimately, he made the decision to take the next step in his career. It's safe to say the former Chelsea man hasn't lived up to expectations since arriving in Manchester, and former striker Dimitar Berbatov had some harsh words to say about his impact on the United side...

"We all know he [Mount] needs to step up because he hasn’t played well since joining United. So, he’s the player I want to see give more and produce more, because in some of the games, it looks like he doesn’t know how to fit into that system. He looks a bit lost from time to time, but we all know the quality he possesses."

Mason Mount Career Stats Chelsea Derby County Vitesse Arnhem Manchester United Appearances 195 44 39 12 Goals 33 11 14 0 Assists 37 6 10 1 Yellow cards 21 5 6 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 All stats via Transfermarkt.

Mount hasn't made even close to the impact we saw during his time at Chelsea, and even his spells on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby, so ten Hag will be desperate to see him produce on a regular basis. However, before the international break, the Dutch tactician showed a lack of faith in the midfielder, failing to start him in recent games against Manchester City, Fulham, and Luton Town in the Premier League.

United face Everton at Goodison Park this weekend, so it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag opts to give him a rare start in England's top flight. The Manchester club invested a significant amount of money in him, so they need to find a way to make it work.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that there could still be light at the end of the tunnel after he was impressed with his cameo performance against Fulham, despite only coming off the bench late in the game. The journalist adds that if he shows what he can do in short spells and still finds himself out of the starting XI, then he's going to grow increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He came into the Fulham game and I would say it was probably his best Manchester United performance so far. I thought that Mason Mount coming in changed the game. Fulham found him hard to deal with and I did actually wonder, coming off the back of that performance, whether Mason Mount might finally have a bit of light at the end of this tunnel and if he's finally starting to believe and understand how he can be successful in this United team. If he keeps playing like that and he's still not in the team, then he'll definitely be frustrated that he's not in the team ahead of Christian Eriksen."

There's a reason behind Mount's struggles

Mount was known for his creative and goalscoring ability at Chelsea, something we're yet to see at United. The Athletic have run a report taking a closer look at why Mount has struggled to make the impact expected of him at Old Trafford.

The English midfielder has had just three shots since joining the club, with none of them being on target. Mount has played a deeper role for the majority of his United tenure, and the report drew the conclusion that he's having little impact in terms of controlling the game from midfield, whilst also being unable to utilise his creativity or threat in the final third due to playing in a deep-lying role.