Manchester United target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is 'like Marmite', presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Cobham academy graduate looks set to leave the west London club this summer.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

Mount, who is earning £80k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, only has a year remaining on his current Chelsea deal.

The England international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that their latest offer for Mount was £55m.

Romano adds that talks are set to take place this week to make a final decision on the future of Mount.

It was a difficult season for Mount last campaign, with him and his Chelsea side struggling in the Premier League.

The Blues finished in 12th place, a catastrophe for a side as big as Chelsea, who are used to competing in European competitions.

Mount scored just three goals and provided two assists in England's top flight, as per FBref.

With Marcel Sabitzer returning to Bayern Munich following his loan spell at Old Trafford, signing an additional midfielder would be smart for Erik ten Hag.

Mount is still only 24 years old, so there's plenty of room for the former Derby County loanee to continue to grow and develop into a world-class player.

What has HLTCO said about Mount?

HLTCO has suggested that Mount is a bit like Marmite, in the way that there is a bit of a divide between those who rate him highly and those who don't.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it's a strange one with Mason Mount. I wouldn't say he's burned his bridges with the Chelsea fan base, obviously as a player he's like Marmite.

"You've had a lot of Chelsea fans defend him against quite a lot of criticism of his game and whether or not he's as good as people like to make you. I'm sort of on the fence, really. I don't have a specific view in terms of my perspective on him as a player.

"I think in the right system, he could be a lot better than he has been for Chelsea in recent times."

Would Mount be a good signing for Manchester United?

At the right price, absolutely.

United don't appear to be willing to overpay for Mount, which is certainly a good sign for fans of the Red Devils.

Mount has won a Champions League with Chelsea, and was named their Player of the Season for two years in a row, with the second award coming in the 2021/2022 campaign.