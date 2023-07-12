Manchester United fans have a lot to be excited about after Mason Mount joined the Red Devils this summer.

The English midfielder is a workhorse and was regularly one of Chelsea's standout players following his Premier League debut in 2019. He'll bring a lot to United, including his intense work rate, his creativity, and it seems a sneaky little signature move to keep opposition players guessing.

A recent video has surfaced showcasing a delightful bit of skill that Mount has seemingly made his own, becoming synonymous with it. Dubbed 'The Mase Half Turn', the midfielder has used the move to beat many a defender over the years, and it's a slick piece of trickery that the former Chelsea man isn't otherwise known for.

What is 'The Mase Half Turn'?

While Mount isn't exactly known for his ability to take on and successfully dribble past his opponents, his signature move shows he's capable of getting past just about anyone.

The move sees the Englishman receive the ball from a teammate, and while taking advantage of its momentum, he controls it with the side of his foot, while also spinning on his axis, bringing it with him.

When done properly, it's as smooth as any piece of trickery you'd see from Ronaldinho in his prime, and it seems that defenders just don't quite know how to deal with it yet. The move has led to fast breaks and goals during Mount's career, and United fans should get ready to see more of it as he takes to the stage at Old Trafford next season.

Check out this insane compilation of the skill below.

VIDEO: Mason Mount's signature move 'The Mase Half Turn'

Man Utd fans react to Mount's signature move

United fans on Reddit were pretty excited after seeing Mount's speciality.

"Got me excited for him now," on wrote.

Another added: "Most underrated skill in football."

"Does it so many times might as well rename the move permanently," a third wrote.

Another spotted that Mount also released the ball at the right time after each turn by writing: "Never held on to the ball for too long after the turn is what I like the most. Very efficient and decisive!"

Another wrote: "Good things comings, ETH knows what he’s doing."

Throughout history, there have been a number of footballers who became known for possessing a specific secret weapon in their arsenal, that they relied on time and time again to get the better of their opponents. The likes of Ronaldinho and Johan Cruyff would always have a certain x-factor in their back pocket, and it seems we can add Mount to that very select group now.

Where will Mason Mount fit in at Manchester United?

There's no sugarcoating the fact that United were missing a certain level of creativity in the middle of the park last season and adding Mount to the team should rectify that issue almost immediately.

Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen were the club's joint highest assists providers, with eight each, but no one else came close to matching the two in the United side, and just two seasons ago, Mount hit double figures with the number of assists he provided his Chelsea teammates. Eriksen is on the wrong side of 30 now as well, and with his defensive incapabilities hurting the Red Devils more often than not last season, the former Blues midfielder's intense work rate and tendency to track back on defence, while also relentlessly pressing will benefit the club tremendously.

Sure, last season was a pretty disappointing one for the 24-year-old, but it was a rare outlier in an otherwise stellar Premier League career so far and expect him to rediscover his previous incredible form at Old Trafford and bust out that trusty 'Mase Half Turn' on numerous occasions.