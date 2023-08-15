Manchester United's Premier League season got underway on Monday as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at Old Trafford, and the contest featured a number of players who were making their league debuts for the Red Devils, including Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Aside from a late penalty scare, that should have seen United's brand-new shot-stopper give away a spot kick in the dying moments of the match, Onana had a solid first outing for Erik ten Hag's side. He had the second-best match rating in the team according to WhoScored, with his 7.74 only bettered by Aaron Wan Bissaka's 8.27. Mount, on the other hand, didn't quite get off to the best of starts.

The side as a whole pretty much had a rough time against Wolves, with the midlands club looking like the better team for the majority of the contest, but the former Chelsea midfielder especially stood out for his poor performance, not something he'd have wanted in his debut for the Red Devils.

His statistics have gone viral

Unfortunately for Mount, his move to Old Trafford was one of the biggest deals of the summer, so there was plenty of attention paid closely to the shift he put in during his debut, and it didn't go well.

In fact, TalkSport has shared the Englishman's statistics against Gary O'Neil's side, and it will make for tough reading for United fans.

Not pretty, is it? Despite playing for just over an hour, Mount contributed next to nothing for United and was largely absent in the middle of the park. Of course, it's still very early doors, and nothing to worry about too much just yet, but to have recorded 0 chances created, 0 crosses and 0 tackles won especially isn't very comforting for the Old Trafford faithful.

A video package of his 'highlights' has emerged on YouTube, and it's about as close to clutching straws as you can get, with the video featuring very little to be too impressed about, largely showcasing several fairly average passes made by the former Chelsea man.

Again, he was far from the only United player to struggle against Wolves, so the performance can't be held against him too strictly, but with a WhoScored match rating of 6.25, a score only better than four of the 16 players to feature in the contest, it's pretty undeniable that he had one of the worst games out of the entire team.

Mount didn't even have a shot during the contest, and his one interception seems to be the only positive contribution he had throughout his debut, and it's not how he'd have liked to get his Premier League career started at Old Trafford.

It follows a worrying trend of lacklustre performances in pre-season from the midfielder, who hasn't quite impressed anyone just yet since his move to United, and while it's important to show patience when a new signing stumbles a little out of the blocks, it's hard not to worry considering how little he's shown so far.

His poor form goes back to his time at Chelsea

Another reason for United fans to be concerned is the fact that Mount's poor performance on Monday wasn't exactly anything we hadn't seen before from the midfielder. His entire final season at Chelsea, in fact, felt eerily similar, with the Englishman really struggling last season and failing to make any sort of positive impact as the Blues struggled throughout the year.

In 34 appearances for Chelsea last year, Mount had just three goals and three assists throughout all competitions and offered very little for the side when they needed help the most. It's that failure to really effect a contest last year, that saw Mount fall out of favour with a lot of the London club's fans, and if things don't change quickly, he might suffer a similar fate with the United faithful.

The performance has led to a lot of rival fans mocking the transfer, with some claiming Mount was a waste of money, questions being raised over his obscene weekly wages and Chelsea fans even claiming the club had scammed United with the deal, having sold the midfielder to Ten Hag's side for £55m.

Mason Mount has shown he can be a quality player in the past

While last season's form gives United fans a lot to worry about following his performance on Monday, which wasn't all too different from his final year at Stamford Bridge, for the most part, Mount has shown numerous times that he can be a quality player when he's in form.

In fact, during the two years before last, he was head and shoulders above any other player at Chelsea and was twice awarded with the club's Player of the Year award, in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

That 2021-22 season in particular saw Mount really take his game to another level, with the Englishman scoring 13 goals and creating 13 assists in all competitions that year, and if United can get a version of the midfielder that's even half as good as he was just two years ago, that £55m deal to bring him to Old Trafford will be looked back on as a major bargain.

On the flip side, United enjoyed a bright start to life under Ten Hag, with the manager's debut season seeing the club defy pre-season expectations, and they sealed a return to the Champions League and bagged a third-placed finish. With the general consensus being that the club will once again finish among the top four, and maybe even take another step forward under their promising manager, they'll need everyone to be performing at their best, and Mount's debut won't cut it at the club.

If he doesn't pick things up pretty quickly, don't be too surprised if he drops out of the starting lineup and sees his first-team opportunities limited, regardless of how much money the club spent on him and how high his weekly salary continues to be.