Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount should now move on at Stamford Bridge, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is out of contract next summer, so it could be time for the Blues to cash in.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

Mount has been heavily linked with a move away from the west London club.

David Ornstein has now confirmed that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea regarding the signing of Mount.

United will pay £60m in total for Mount, with a medical and personal terms set to be finalised.

The report adds that United had a bid totalling around £55m turned down, but the two parties have now come to a compromise over the fee.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that a deal taking Mount to Old Trafford was 75% done.

Considering Mount is out of contract next summer and is clearly interested in making the move to United, it's probably best for both the club and Mount that they part ways this summer.

Chelsea fans may find it difficult to forgive the former Derby County loanee if he does return to play for the club next season, due to him speaking to United about a potential move.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole described Mount as an 'unbelievable' player after he scored a hat-trick against Norwich City in the Premier League.

What has HLTCO said about Mount?

HLTCO has suggested that it's the right time for Mount to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I feel as though it's reached a point where, I wouldn't say he's desperate to get out of Chelsea, but I think he feels it's the right time to move on. Of course, they've got a huge turnover of players in terms of their first team squad."

Should Mount move on from Chelsea?

According to talkSPORT, Mount rejected a £200k-a-week contract offer from Chelsea last year.

For Mount, it's clearly not about the money, if he's turning down a deal offering him more than double his current wage.

It certainly feels like it's time for Mount to move on and seek pastures new, if he's not willing to stick with the club who are offering him a healthy contract.

Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, so it's hard to blame any player for seeking a move to a side competing in Europe next campaign.