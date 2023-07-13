Mason Mount made the £60 million move to Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign, much to the dismay of the Blues.

Despite the shock £60 million move to Manchester United, Mason Mount has been nothing short of a prodigious talent within English football. This new move has sparked a wave of conversation regarding his net worth and his ability to justify such a lucrative contract.

Raised in the ranks of Chelsea's youth system, Mount has always shown potential, both as a goal scorer and a provider. He has consistently been heralded as a player with remarkable vision, technical ability and, most importantly, an intrinsic knack for creating scoring opportunities. But his poor 2022/2023 season did dent his star power somewhat, making his transition to Manchester United not only a surprise but also a topic of intense debate. However, that doesn't mean that Mount is no longer one of the most talented middlemen in the country.

But the real question is, how much is Mount taking home on his new United contract? And are his stats worthy of the lucrative deal he's earned himself at Old Trafford?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Transfermarkt, Surprisesports, the Evening Standard and Fbref.

Net Worth

The former Chelsea midfielder's current net worth is around £20 million, a solid amount of money when you consider that Mount hasn't even entered the prime years of his career.

Like most footballers, Mount's net worth has been amassed through his contracts at the various teams he has played for in his career so far alongside endorsements.

Mount has also been a frequent member of the England men's national team in recent years which ultimately raises his profile with brands.

And we think it's safe to say the maestro will be topping up this net worth even more after earning himself a mega Manchester United deal, something that has dwarfed his old Chelsea contract.

Salary

Mount will earn £250,000 a week at United, potentially rising to £300,000 a week depending on performances, making his £80,000 a week wages at Chelsea look like next to nothing.

Chelsea has offered Mount a new and improved £200,000 a week contract, however, this was snubbed by the midfielder for the chance to play for the Red Devils.

It seems like the London club decided to sell Mount rather than lose him on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of next season.

Season Team Salary/year 2023/2024 Manchester United £13 million 2022/2023 Chelsea £4.16 million 2021/2022 Chelsea £4.16 million 2020/2021 Chelsea £4.16 million 2019/2020 Chelsea £4.16 million

When you see the figures that Mount was on during his time at Chelsea, it's easy to see why he was looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has seen some step up in his earnings moving forward, something that will only add to his net worth in the coming years and seasons.

Achievements

Being one of the most highly-regarded footballers in England usually means you have some silverware to boast about and Mount is no different when it comes to this theory.

Mount has done it all at the senior level on the European stage, however, he's still yet to achieve much success on the domestic stage as the following table demonstrates.

Club Trophies Year Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/2021 Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2021/2022 Chelsea UEFA Super Cup 2021/2022 Chelsea U19 UEFA Youth League 2015/2016 Chelsea U18 English Youth League 2016/2017 England U19 European U19 Championship 2016/2017

A UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup at 24 years old isn't bad at all and it's this winning mentality that Manchester United wanted so badly.

Red Devils will be hoping that Mount can add a Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup title to their already jampacked trophy cabinet.

Endorsements

Mason Mount is sponsored by the American sports equipment giant Nike. This is quite common for footballers in the Premier League and beyond. However, many chop and change their sponsorships nowadays to get more money for their image rights.

Nike will provide Mount with boots and equipment for the new season and the United ace will be able to cash in by displaying their iconic swoosh tick to the masses of English football followers.

The midfielder has also signed up to be an ambassador of Combat Gaming, a gaming company that works in the lucrative world of E-Sports.

It's unclear just how much of Mount's endorsements add to his net worth and yearly salary, however, it will more than likely be in the six-figure mark. Not a bad bit of pocket money for the midfielder to enjoy on the side.

Market Value

Mount's current market value is around £51 million, so it looks like Manchester United slightly overpaid for their top summer target.

The midfielder's career-high market value sat at around £63 million for the course of the 2021/2022 season, the year he won the majority of his silverware.

Saying that Mount's current price seems a bit of a steal for a 24-year-old who has won pretty much all European football has to offer.

A solid season at Old Trafford could see Mount's market value increase dramatically, that being said, he won't be budging anytime soon with his 5-year deal just about to begin.

READ MORE: Man Utd: £55m star ‘could be surprise of pre-season' at Old Trafford

Career Stats

Mount currently has 129 appearances in the Premier League, something that will likely be improved during his time at Manchester United.

The England international has scored 27 goals and provided 22 assists so far in his Premier League career, boasting an xG of 22.8.

In his four top-flight seasons at Chelsea, Mount managed to take 267 shots, this works out to be around 2.46 sh/90.

During his four Premier League seasons with the Blues, Mount has a passing cmp% of 79.3, this may have been his most desirable statistic when Erik ten Hag was looking to purchase him for United.

Data from the 2023-24 season will not be available until the season has come to its conclusion.

Property and Assets

Mount drives luxurious and classy cars like the Range Rover, Audi R8, Audi Q7, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz and has been living a luxurious life ever since making his senior team debut.

It's unclear where Mount will be living in Manchester, however, players usually opt for one of the many luxury city centre apartments the Northern city has to offer.

The 24-year-old may ditch some of his fleet of luxury cars if he chooses for the city centre life, nevertheless, the Cheshire countryside could also be an option for the youngster.

Mount's new Manchester United teammates and the club itself will give the midfielder every bit of help to get him settled in one of the country's most thriving cities

Charitable Activities

Mason Mount became a Patron for Together for Short Lives on 10 January 2021. This is a charity aimed at helping seriously ill children with life-threatening diseases and injuries.

The midfielder has helped by being part of initiatives like the Children’s Hospice Week campaign, being an ambassador for the partnership with BGC Charity Day and the Christmas Together Appeal.

Mount seems to take a full-on role within the charity and has been vocal in his efforts to raise money for anyone involved within it. Things like this are always nice to see, especially when it isn't part of Mount's job title to do so.

The 24-year-old has followed suit of a number of professional footballers who have used their profile and image to help those in need with players like Marcus Rashford, Vinicius Junior and Reece James all helping out their communities in separate projects.

Social Media

Being a superstar in the English top flight means that you have a pretty massive social media presence and Mount has just yet.

Social media also gives footballers the opportunity for sponsored posts to increase their earnings and net worth beyond the football pitch.

Platform Followers Instagram 6.2 million Twitter Deleted Facebook 7.1 million

This gives Mount a combined total of 13.3 million followers on the social media platforms that he has accounts on, it would be even more if he didn't choose to delete Twitter due to the negativity he was receiving.

This number will likely increase now Mount has joined Manchester United, a club that is notorious for having a worldwide fan base.