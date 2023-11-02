Highlights Mason Mount receives praise for staying behind after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle to clap and thank the remaining fans.

Manchester United's poor form under Erik ten Hag has led to speculation about the manager's future.

With back-to-back 3-0 defeats, Ten Hag's players are under pressure to perform in their upcoming games against Fulham and Copenhagen.

Mason Mount has been praised for his actions after Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were dumped out of the competition following a nightmare 90 minutes for under-fire manager Erik ten Hag and his players.

United, who are off to their worst start to the season for 60 years after losing eight of their opening 15 matches, went 1-0 down in the 28th minute when Miguel Almiron produced an excellent finish past Andre Onana. Lewis Hall then doubled the Magpies’ advantage eight minutes later, much to the delight of the 7,000 travelling Newcastle supporters inside Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s players were booed off by the home crowd at half-time before Ten Hag sent on Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in place of Casemiro and Diogo Dalot, respectively, at the start of the second half. However, more unconvincing defending led to Joe Willock putting Newcastle 3-0 up on the hour-mark, killing the game off in the process.

United showed little during the remaining half-hour as thousands of home fans made an early exit. The Premier League giants have endured many dismal nights since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, but this was up right there among the worst.

Ten Hag shouldered responsibility for the defeat, admitting he “felt sorry for the fans”. The Dutch coach, who was appointed Man Utd’s first team manager on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022, insisted he’s a “fighter” and sees the club’s current predicament as a “challenge”.

However, fans and pundits alike are beginning to fear that Ten Hag will soon become the fifth permanent Man United manager to be axed since Ferguson’s departure a decade ago. With no obvious candidates waiting in the wings, however, there are currently no suggestions that the club’s owners are planning to change managers imminently.

Man Utd managers since Ferguson Manager Years David Moyes July 2013 - April 2014 Ryan Giggs (caretaker) April 2014 - May 2014 Louis van Gaal July 2014 - May 2016 Jose Mourinho May 2016 - December 2018 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer December 2018 - November 2021 Michael Carrick (caretaker) November 2021 - December 2021 Ralf Rangnick (interim) December 2021 - May 2022 Erik ten Hag May 2022 - Present

Mount praised for actions after full-time

While many of United’s disillusioned fans headed for the exit well before the full-time whistle was blown, others stayed behind. Most of Man Utd’s embarrassed players made a beeline for the tunnel as soon as the game was over, but Mount stuck around to applaud the supporters who stayed until the bitter end.

Footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the former Chelsea midfielder, who joined United for £55 million in the summer, walking around the pitch and clapping the fans on his own. You can watch the fan-recorded footage below:

Like the rest of his underperforming teammates, Mount failed to cover himself in glory against Newcastle, earning a 3/10 rating from the Manchester Evening News. Nevertheless, staying behind to thank fans for their support on a difficult night for the club clearly meant a lot to the fans.

Big week for Ten Hag and Man Utd

Back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle means Ten Hag’s players are now under significant pressure to produce a positive response in their next game against Fulham on Saturday lunchtime. Four days later Man Utd travel to Copenhagen knowing that defeat would leave them on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.