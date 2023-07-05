A graphic displaying Mason Mount's Premier League statistics while at Chelsea shows exactly what the Blues have lost after the midfilder was announced by Manchester United on Wednesday.

Having joined the Chelsea academy in 2005, Mount spent 18 years at Stamford Bridge but was allowed to leave this summer, heading to the club's Champions League rivals, United.

The 24-year-old has often been overlooked by fans, though, with many underrating the impact he has had at Chelsea. Despite winning the club's Player of the Year award on multiple occasions, Mount has never gotten the appreciation he likely deserves.

A recent graphic has been released showing the midfielder's Premier League stats at Chelsea, though, in comparison with the rest of the Blues squad, and it perfectly demonstrates how big a loss he'll be for the club now that he's joined the Red Devils.

Where does Mason Mount rank among other Chelsea players during his time there?

The graphic is pretty damning for Chelsea, with Mount standing head and shoulders over anyone else at the club in numerous categories. First of all, nobody has made more appearances in the Premier League for the Blues during the 24-year-old's tenure there, than his impressive 129.

They say availability is the best ability, and the midfielder has been consistently available for the club, with 111 starts also more than any other player at Chelsea during his career at Stamford Bridge.

Over the years, Mount has been regarded as a workhorse and no one has played more Premier League minutes at Chelsea since his debut than his 9,784. In a club desperately needing consistency, the Englishman's output will be sorely missed by Mauricio Pochettino's side.

In terms of production, no-one else at the club created more chances than Mount's 227 over the four years that he spent as a Premier League regular for Chelsea.

His 22 assists also surpass everyone at Stamford Bridge in that time, highlighting the creative force that the club have now lost, a hole they'll desperately need to fill if they're to stand any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It's quite a damning indictment that the midfielder's 27 goals over the last four years are more than anyone else at Chelsea as well, highlighting the disaster they've had up front for several years now. A lack of firepower has been an issue since Diego Costa left the club in 2017, and they've now lost their most prolific player in Mount.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Diego Costa of Chelsea (L) celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Now, there's no sugarcoating that this last season was easily the 24-year-old's worst at Chelsea, with his stats taking a nosedive and injuries severely holding him back at numerous points, but on his day, he's still a vital player for the club and will undoubtedly be a huge loss.

Losing him to an elite European side would have been bad enough, but allowing him to join one of the club's direct rivals, who they'll compete with for a spot in the top four next season, will likely hurt Chelsea even more and make the decision to allow him to leave look even more foolish than it already does.