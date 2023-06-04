The Monaco Grand Prix last weekend did not disappoint with various sporting legends alongside famous actors appearing at the event. Neymar Jr, Tom Holland, and Conor McGregor were all in attendance alongside many other star-studded celebrities.

Fast forward one weekend and a Formula 1 grid walk has once again caught the eye after Martin Brundle was seen having a conversation with none other than Chelsea player and academy graduate Mason Mount.

Brundle approached Mount and said: "Mason, he says you're going to Manchester United?"

The 'he' that Brundle was talking about must have been left-back and Mount's teammate Ben Chilwell, who was also present on the grid walk and speaking to the F1 commentator before he spotted the midfielder.

Mount quickly laughed off the remark from Brundle, before playing down the question and the transfer speculation: "I'm here to just enjoy this race today, amazing day. Can't wait to watch it here."

Video: Mason Mount responds to Manchester United question

Brundle has always been able to put pundits and many others in stitches with his comments and once again shows he's happy to ask almost anything.

The situation got laughs from both parties, but ultimately any talk of a transfer from Mason Mount was shrugged off.

Is Mason Mount heading to Manchester United?

After a disappointing season for Chelsea and turmoil in every direction, Mount has expressed a desire to leave, and it looks as though personal terms have been agreed upon with the midfielder and United, but no official statement or announcement has been able to confirm such.

Chelsea finished the season in 12th this year, their lowest finish since the 1993/94 season when they ended up in 14th, which you would not expect considering the colossal amount of money spent by the club sitting at over £600 million since new owner Todd Boehly has come into the club.

However, with lacklustre signings, several new managers, and a lack of playtime, this has been the straw to break the camel back for a lot of Chelsea players, who will be seeking moves in the summer or have been told they aren't in new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino's plan.

Mount's move to Manchester United looks more and more likely, with the once global giants of football looking like their former selves after a third-place finish in the league, an FA Cup final, and also a Carabao Cup win.

The move looks like it will suit all parties, but must leave a bitter taste in Chelsea fans' mouths to see a young academy graduate who has been at the club for years want to leave and go to Man United.