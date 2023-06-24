Mason Mount looks set to leave Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window and appears destined to play for Manchester United next season.

And supporters of the Red Devils might get more excited about his potential arrival after they read what former boss Jose Mourinho said about the midfielder in 2021.

Contract talks between Mount and Chelsea have stalled in recent months and a resolution looks unlikely as he heads into the final year of his contract.

United have already made three bids for the 24-year-old, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has told the Blues that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly desperate to get a deal done for one of English football’s brightest talents.

Since making his Chelsea debut under Frank Lampard, Mount has been named Chelsea’s Player of the Season twice, scoring 33 goals and creating a further 37 in 195 games.

But despite the milestones and trophies, some are not convinced that United should be chasing him.

After all, Mount had an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea which was blighted by injury.

But perhaps they will be more convinced about the signing given that their former manager, Mourinho, was full of praise for the midfielder.

When Mount began establishing himself in the Chelsea first team, Mourinho was quick to point out how good he was tactically at such a young age.

“I believe he [Mount] is an attack-minded player, a creative player, but he has the tactical discipline,” he told The Times in 2021. “Mount is a team player.

“We see him now with [Thomas] Tuchel coming from the sides, when with Frank [Lampard] he was more of a No.10.

“When they play with a back five, he can be the third attacking player or the third midfield player.

“I think he is very, very intelligent on the pitch. From what I see, he has a very good understanding of the game. He has goals, which is an important thing for a midfield player. I like him very much.”

High praise from one of the best coaches to grace the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s interest in Mount is long-standing

And if those comments do not convince fans, then comparisons to a previous Manchester United target might help too.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag has had one eye on the midfielder since he played on loan for Vitesse Arnhem.

Mount was a part of the team that beat Ten Hag’s Ajax 3-2 in March 2018, and he made an impression on the Dutch coach during that match.

Henk Fraser, his coach at Vitesse, even compared him to the great Johan Cruyff and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jonathan de Guzman,” he told De Telegraaf, per the Manchester Evening News.

“All of them top players with a great drive at a young age. But I think Mason was further (along).

“It may be a strange comparison, but Mason is very similar to Johan Cruyff. He is wiry, watery and so fast at the ball and in his head that he never actually enters the duels. Just like Frenkie de Jong.”

Given that United were in for De Jong last summer, Ten Hag likely sees Mount as an alternative to the Barcelona midfielder.

Along with a lethal number nine, the midfielder could be exactly who United need to become title contenders next season.