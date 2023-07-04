Rio Ferdinand has had his say on Mason Mount’s transfer to Manchester United, firing back at critics who think that the club are overpaying.

The Premier League icon compared the move with Arsenal signing Mount’s old Chelsea teammate, Kai Havertz.

Mount will join United for a deal reportedly worth up to £60 million, with the midfielder offered a five-year deal with the option of an additional year.

He has since released a video message, confirming that he will be leaving Stamford Bridge.

"I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years," he said.

"I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

Ferdinand gives a glowing review of Mount

The departure of Chelsea’s two-time Player of the Year and Cobham academy graduate has left some Blues fans gutted.

And one United fan who is absolutely ecstatic about them signing one of Chelsea’s best players is former centre-back, Ferdinand.

Speaking on his YouTube show, FIVE, the club legend could not hide his delight about the transfer.

“I think Mason Mount is a very good signing," he said. "He'll be a valuable member of the squad. He's a good player, a top player, I love the way he plays football.

Rio Ferdinand speaking about Mason Mount. Credit: Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“Every manager he has had - as a guide - has been nothing but positive about him, has loved having him, has been integral to everything that they've done.

“He had injuries last season so he tailed off a little bit in terms of numbers but the two seasons he did well at Chelsea they won the Champions League in one of them.

“Goals, assists, chances created, runs from deep into the box, always a goal threat, impacts games, decisive player, has to play.

“When he gets back to that... Last season I'd write off - more injuries than anything, loss of confidence maybe - but if you get the Mason Mount over them couple of years at Chelsea, you get that in a red shirt, delightful.”

Ferdinand hits back at critics of Mount price

The United legend went on to praise Mount’s ability to play in multiple positions and his energy too.

But when the issue of price came up, Ferdinand quickly defended the club’s business.

Some have questioned whether United are overpaying for a player who is in the last year of his contract and who endured a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

But Ferdinand believes that Mount's past performances make him a steal.

“If he had a season like he had when they won the Champions League or the other season where he got good numbers, you probably have to go to £80-90 million.”

In the 2020/21 season where Mount lifted the Champions League, he weighed in with nine goals and eight assists.

His tally the following year was even more impressive, with 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

And to emphasise his point further, Ferdinand compared Mount’s numbers to that of his former Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz, who signed for Arsenal for a reported fee of £65 million.

The German’s best season at Stamford Bridge, by comparison, was 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

For Ferdinand, those numbers compared to Mount’s show that the Englishman is worth the money.

“Kai Havertz didn't do the numbers that we're talking about,” he said.

“Kai Havertz has been bought based on last season, his numbers weren't top, they weren't great.

“If you've got the numbers Mason Mount had from the time Chelsea won the Champions League, and the season after, what would his valuation be? If you put it in that context, you can't say that Mount is going to go for below Havertz. You're smoking bro, no chance.”

When could Mount first play for United?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mount will be unveiled as a United player on Wednesday morning.

And with confirmation of the move imminent, fans could get a taste of what he has to offer in their pre-season games.

Their first fixture is scheduled for Wednesday 12 July, with them set to take on Leeds United.

United’s first Premier League tie is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday 14 August.