Arsenal target Mason Mount is 'already considering a move' to the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old will be entering the final year of his Chelsea contract in the summer, so an exit could be on the cards.

Arsenal transfer news - Mason Mount

Despite being in the final 12 months of his deal when the summer transfer window opens, Chelsea are set to demand £70m for Mount, according to The Athletic.

A report from The Telegraph has claimed that Arsenal are one of the clubs showing an interest in Mount, as they draw up a shortlist of midfield reinforcements.

With the Gunners set to be competing in the Champions League next season, adding increased squad depth will be important.

Mount has been exceptional for Chelsea in spells, but has struggled with consistency, especially this campaign.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Mount has scored 33 goals whilst providing 37 assists in 195 games, as per Transfermarkt.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he feels Arsenal aren't the same team with Fabio Vieira in the side, so targeting another midfielder, such as Mount, could make a lot of sense for Mikel Arteta.

Although it might be too early to judge Vieira, Mount certainly has a lot more experience in England at a young age.

What has Brown said about Mount?

Brown has suggested that Mount is already considering a move to the Emirates, but other clubs are 'further down the line' in terms of talks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm pretty sure Mount is already considering a move to Arsenal. He knows the clubs that are interested in him, Arsenal are one of those. There are others who are a bit further down the line in terms of talks and what's been put on the table. I think Arsenal would be another attractive club for Mount."

Where could Mount end up this summer?

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Liverpool were one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Mount.

The report also adds that Newcastle United and Manchester United are monitoring his situation at Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE Youtube Channel, recently broke down where Mount and Chelsea were situated in terms of a potential new deal.

He said: "What was said to Mount was how much the club value him and that they do want to renew him. It’s a massive decision for both parties. Chelsea’s stance is that they will either renew or sell, but let’s not forget, the new manager that comes into Chelsea will have a big say on this matter.”