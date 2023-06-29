Mason Mount looks set to finally get his move away from Chelsea as Manchester United close in on a deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms were agreed weeks ago on a five-year contract.

The hold up has been in relation to the transfer fee, with United failing to meet Chelsea's valuation on two different attempts.

The fee has now been agreed at £55 million with a potential £5 million in add-ons.

Mount is set to head to Old Trafford for a new challenge after a troubled season at Chelsea.

How much do Manchester United players earn?

View how Mount's wages will compare to Fernandes, Casemiro, Rashford and more, below...

(Figures courtesy of Capology)

25. Anthony Elanga - £5,000-per-week

24. Facundo Pellistri - £20,000-per-week

23. Alex Telles - £37,500-per-week

22. Tom Heaton - £45,000-per-week

21. Alejandro Garnacho - £50,000-per-week

20. Scott McTominay - £60,000-per-week

19. Brandon Williams - £65,000-per-week

18. Tyrell Malacia - £75,000-per-week

17. Diogo Dalot - £85,000-per-week

16. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000-per-week

=13. Lisandro Martinez - £120,000-per-week

=13. Victor Lindelof - £120,000-per-week

=13. Donny van de Beek - £120,000-per-week

12. Fred - £120,000-per-week

=10. Christian Eriksen - £150,000-per-week

=10. Luke Shaw - £150,000-per-week

9. Harry Maguire - £190,000-per-week

=7. Antony - £200,000-per-week

=7. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

6. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000-per-week

5 Anthony Martial - £250,000-per-week

The man once dubbed as the 'next Thierry Henry' has seen his career in England derailed by injury on many occasions.

Despite his struggles, Martial is the fifth highest-paid player in the squad. This could cause an issue if the club choose to move him on in the summer window.

4 Mason Mount - £300,000-per-week (Per The Telegraph)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, the 24-year-old will earn £300,000-per-week when the move is complete.

This is a dramatic increase to his previous £80,000-per-week deal at Chelsea, per Capology.

He will earn more than some of United's star players such as Rashford, Fernandes and Martial.

3 Raphael Varane - £340,000-per-week

Varane would be expected to be one of the top earners at the club due to previously playing for Real Madrid.

The multiple-time Champions League winner brings home a massive wage each week.

As one of the more experienced members of the team, it is understandable why.

2 Casemiro - £350,000-per-week

It is no surprise that the Brazilian destroyer is the joint highest earner.

His performances on the pitch have more than paid the club back as he helped guide his new team into the top 4 of the league.

1 Jadon Sancho - £350,000-per-week

This one does come as a shock.

A year-long pursuit of the English winger resulted in a huge contract being offered.

Fighting off competition for his signature has resulted in making him the best paid player in the team.