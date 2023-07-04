Mason Mount was 'wowed' by Erik ten Hag during a private conversation before he agreed to join Manchester United.

The midfielder has agreed personal terms over an initial £55 million transfer from Chelsea with official confirmation seemingly imminent.

Mount had 12 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and had previously attracted the interest of Liverpool.

But Man Utd soon emerged as front-runners for his signature.

How Ten Hag 'wowed' Mount during 'private' chat

And a chat between Ten Hag and Mount may have gone a long way to ensuring a deal was made.

That's because during a 'private chat', the Dutchman 'wowed' Mount, according to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

She claims that Mount was 'wowed' by Ten Hag's in-depth knowledge of his game and showed his appreciation for it.

Reddy wrote: "Mount opted for United over remaining at Chelsea or joining Liverpool due to the strong pitch Ten Hag, who has followed him closely since 2018, made to him.

"The backroom and recruitment teams pulled together a video showing how Mount's playing style and Ten Hag's principles meshed, as well as how the 24-year-old could be the driver in midfield and advance the areas of his game that still need work under the Dutchman's coaching."

Mount ticks all of Ten Hag's boxes

Mount apparently ticks all of Ten Hag's boxes for his ideal midfielder. The former Ajax boss also introduced 83 principles upon his arrival at the club last year and Mount obviously adheres to them.

Reddy added: "The manager arrived at United with 83 principles that he explained to staff and the squad - they ranged from a number of things like discipline and taking responsibility - but a large number of his laws circled what to do out of possession.

"Mount, in this respect, ticks all the traits Ten Hag wants without the ball in terms of his pressing ability, work ethic, movement and orientation to help quick transitions. His habit of protecting the ball, versatility, two footedness, and comfort in being a creator also appealed."

Mount is set to complete his medical on Tuesday before the deal is officially announced.

It will represent United's first signing of the summer as they look to make up for a slow start in the transfer window.

With the uncertainty surrounding their takeover, the news of Mount's signing will provide some much-needed positive news as they look to keep up with their rivals' spending this summer.