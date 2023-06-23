Manchester United target Mason Mount was pictured with fitness coach James McCarthy in a now-deleted Instagram post which alluded to the England player’s seemingly imminent move to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021 has been the subject of a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time, with United having two bids already rejected in the region of £50 million.

Personal terms are thought to already be 100% agreed, with Mount’s representatives reportedly making it clear that he does not intend to sign a new deal with Chelsea, in an attempt to drive his transfer fee down so he can get his move.

Amid this transfer saga, it was a recent Instagram post whose caption seemingly appeared to confirm the Chelsea midfielder’s move to the red side of Manchester.

The deleted Instagram post that hints at Mason Mount's future

The selfie, featuring a bleach-blonde Mount, was uploaded on Thursday by James McCarthy, a fitness trainer, with a caption which read: “Hopefully we get to see him winning games for United next season. Thanks for taking the time @masonmount.”

The reaction sparked a social media frenzy from United fans in particular, with many comments alluding to the idea that the transfer has already been completed.

“Done deal then,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another found the whole ordeal hilarious: “Now that is outright disrespectful to Chelsea, but I love it. Ten Hag wants him, hope he gets him.”

When asked on social media whether he had confirmed the transfer, the trainer took to his Instagram story to clarify that he is only a United fan, and has “no knowledge of the transfer or inside news.”

The post was later removed from his social media profile.

What is the latest with Mason Mount?

United are reportedly set to submit a third official bid today that is in excess of £55 million, but are ready to walk away from a deal entirely if it is rejected for a third time.

According to the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano, there is growing confidence from both the Three Lions midfielder and Manchester United that a deal can be completed relatively quickly.

The creative playmaker has made 195 senior appearances for Chelsea since his successful loan spell with Derby County, and also boasts 36 England caps.

However, they wait to see whether Chelsea will be flexible on the price after reports that the Blues valuation of the midfielder is around £60/65 million.

It appears to be a matter of when, and not if, Mason Mount will arrive at Old Trafford ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, adding yet another player to the long list of Chelsea stars who are set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.