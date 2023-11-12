Highlights Mason Mount's performances at Manchester United have been underwhelming so far, with no goals or assists in the Premier League or Champions League.

His stats from last season at Chelsea were better than his performances this season at United in terms of possession, shooting, and defending metrics.

Despite a recent impressive performance against Luton, Mount has been on the bench for five out of the last six games and will have to earn back his spot in the team.

It would be fair to say that Mason Mount's summer move to Manchester United has not gone according to plan so far. Having left his boyhood club, Chelsea, for the Red Devils in a deal worth an initial £55m, there was heavy expectation on him to help push his new side on and challenge for major honours.

His former club would have been gutted to lose their academy graduate, even if they made a healthy fee on a player who was entering the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge. No player had scored more goals for the Blues than Mount had since his senior debut, and a graphic demonstrated just how big a loss he would be. United were gaining an established England international and a top-quality player.

But that, arguably, has not been evident in his initial performances at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag's unit struggling as a whole. Mount, in particular, had failed to settle in at his new club and is still yet to register a goal or an assist in either the Premier League or the Champions League.

Comparing Mount's stats from last season to this season

While he has failed to pass the eye test so far for United, his stats also make for grim reading. Mount's last season in a Chelsea shirt was arguably his worst since breaking into the senior team, with just five goal contributions in 24 appearances. For context, he managed 21 in 32 outings in the 2021/22 campaign.

But even despite all that, his numbers last season, per Squawka's Comparison Matrix, are still more impressive than he's managed for United so far this season. Of course, given his lack of output so far, his goal and assist numbers are way down. But so too are his possession, shooting and defending metrics.

The 24-year-old is currently averaging six fewer touches per game, is averaging fewer forward passes every match, is creating fewer chances, and is registering fewer shots on target too. In fact, out of 18 categories, Mount is only better off in six this season compared to last: ball recoveries, possession lost, pass accuracy, long pass accuracy, take-on success percentage and ground duel success percentage.

Why Mount has not been starting for United

Some of those stats do make for concerning reading. But in recent times, questions have been raised as to why the Englishman has not been starting more games since his high-profile move from the English capital, especially when United have been poor at points. While others like Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen have been afforded chances in United's midfield to try and turn things around, Mount has been named on the bench for five out of the last six games he has featured in. Things have taken such a turn for the worst that journalist Dean Jones even told GIVEMESPORT why he believes Jurgen Klopp would get more out of Mount at Liverpool.

Granted, the midfielder has not been helped by a hamstring injury that he picked up early into his United career which kept him out for matches against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley. But now that he's returned to the fold, Ten Hag admitted prior to Saturday's game against Luton that Mount would have to earn back his spot in the team, given that others have been stepping up in his absence.

"No. [Expectations] Hasn't changed at all," he said. "But he started the season, then he got injured, it's the worst moment for a new player to get injured because it stops the reintegration process and that was definitely a setback for someone like him. And now he has to find his place back. "He had some starts, also recently, last week against Newcastle, for instance. But there are always reasons and sometimes the injury, then other players coming in doing well, you have to wait for your time to play."

Mount's viral highlights against Luton

However, if the midfielder was seeking to get back into Ten Hag's first-team thoughts, he made an excellent effort of that in United's recent Premier League tie against Luton. Once again, he was named on the bench for the Red Devils, but the manager turned to his summer recruit after Eriksen picked up a knock in the 44th minute.

With the hosts searching for a breakthrough against the Hatters, Mount set about doing what he does best. Making darting runs from deep, he was a nuisance for the Luton defence, while also doing an excellent job of winning loose balls to regain possession and kickstart attacks.

That was exemplified in the build-up for United's only goal on the day. When a corner was cleared by the visitors, it was Mount who was on hand to recycle the ball on the edge of the box, quickly controlling it and swivelling to play a pass to Rashford, whose deflected pass fell kindly to goalscorer Victor Lindelof. That chance might not have come around were it not for Mount.

He continued to help out in both defence and attack, looking more like the player who United paid big bucks for, and perhaps indicating he has turned a corner in his United career. Since the final whistle, he has earned praise despite not assisting or scoring, with his highlights getting over 1,200 retweets and going viral nonetheless. Check out his impressive display below.

Video: Mount's highlights against Luton

While Mount's highlights were impressive, so too were his numbers against the Premier League's new boys. Nobody on the pitch completed more tackles, only Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes played more key passes, and only McTominay won more duels than him.

Mason Mount stats vs Luton Rating 7.2 Minutes played 50 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 81% Touches 33 Key passes 1 Duels (successful) 8 (6) Tackles 4

Stats taken from Sofascore

Yes, it might only be one performance against a relegation-threatened team, but it does provide Mount with something to build on. With club football now pausing for the international break, he will be able to focus on training and getting back to his best in the next two weeks, as England manager Gareth Southgate didn't select him for the Three Lions' upcoming games against Malta and North Macedonia.

After the break, United return to action on Sunday 26th November with a trip to Everton. Goodison Park could be a tough trip for the Red Devils as they seek to continue their good form, but if Mount is fit and firing once again, then three more points could be on the cards.