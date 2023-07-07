Mason Mount, after some extended negotiations between Manchester United and Chelsea, became Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing earlier this week.

And now footage has emerged of a special moment between the new United midfielder and his father as the pair sat together for the first time in the home dressing room at Old Trafford.

United forked out £55m + £5m in add-ons for his midfield priority and offered him a five-year deal which will see Mount pocket a healthy £250,000 per week, according to the Daily Mail.

United had two initial proposals rejected and insisted their third bid would be left on the table should Chelsea reject it, which they did.

However, after deliberation, the west Londoners returned to the table to accept the deal worth £60m on offer.

With just 12 months left on his Chelsea contract, the England international opted for a move away after dedicating 18 years of his life to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

All things considered, Mount and his immediate loved ones will feel huge relief as the move has been finalised.

Especially his father, who is widely known to be his son’s biggest fan. The two shared a wholesome exchange in the dressing room at the 'Theatre of Dreams', which you can check out below…

Watch: Mason Mount and his dad’s emotional moment in the Old Trafford dressing room

United’s behind-the-scenes footage of Mount’s first day at the club has been released.

The heartfelt interaction between father and son has made such an impression on United fans that it has gone viral.

As Mount Sr. reflects on bringing Mason to the stadium as a child, it's obvious that he's getting choked up.

“Mason… this dressing room, man. Home mate, home.” Tony said as his son wraps his arm around him. “Who would have thought aye, when I brought you up here as a little boy”.

The two halted their touching conversation to pose for a photo, but Mount soon replied, saying: “I know, special init.” as he comforted his visibly emotional father.

What a heart-warming moment.

Scroll down to watch the full YouTube video on the official Man United account.

The key role his dad played in sealing Manchester United transfer

If it weren't for his dad, there's every chance that Mason wouldn't be a United player right now.

As reported by The Athletic, Mount Sr. played a significant role behind the scenes in brokering his son's move from London to Manchester.

With the deal looking to be in jeopardy as United geared up to pursue other targets, Tony made a last-ditch attempt to salvage it.

He is said to have had a conversation – over the phone – with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to try and convince the Blues' to lower their asking price.

The player's distant relationship with Boehly and Eghbali had meant that the club were standing firm in their £70m valuation.

But Mount Sr.'s intervention apparently persuaded Chelsea to lower their expectations, resulting in a compromise being reached between the two Premier League clubs.

Judging by his reaction as he got to share a few moments with Mason in the Old Trafford dressing room, he's pretty pleased he made that phone call.