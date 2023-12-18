Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers expect to bench QB Mitchell Trubisky after three straight losses and underwhelming performances.

Third-stringer Mason Rudolph is expected to start in Week 16 in a must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rudolph's last start was in Week 9 of the 2021 season, which resulted in a tie against the Detroit Lions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making another change at quarterback.

After three straight losses and three straight underwhelming performances from Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided to try something new and start third-stringer Mason Rudolph for a Week 16 must-win game against the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Trubisky was benched late in Pittsburgh's ugly 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday after throwing for just 169 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against a mediocre Indy defense. Rudolph came in for mop up duty and went 2-for-3 for three yards to close out the game.

Rudolph has not started a game since Week 9 of the 2021 season, when he went 30-for-50 for 242 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions, who, to that point, hadn't won a game that season.

Steelers move on to 3rd starting QB of the 2023 season

Tomlin also left the door open for Kenny Pickett to make his return against the Bengals

Mitchell Trubisky has bounced around the league following his four-year tenure with the Chicago Bears, spending one season as the Buffalo Bills backup before heading to the Steel City in 2022. His 2018 Pro-Bowl year—in which he led the Bears to an 11-3 record and an NFC North title—is now a distant memory.

The switch to Rudolph shows Mike Tomlin is doing all he can to try and jump-start what has been an anemic Steelers offense. The unit went the entire tenure of former coordinator Matt Canada without eclipsing 400 total yards in a single game, and has not topped 20 points in its last five contests, including a pair of home losses to the two-win Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh has only reached the 20-point threshold five times this year, and its best scoring output (26 points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2) was aided by a pair of defensive touchdowns.

Stat Mason Rudolph (2019) Mitchell Trubisky (2023) Kenny Pickett (2023) Completion % 62.2 62.6 62 Yards/Game 176.5 126.4 172.5 Yards/Attempt 6.2 5.9 6.4 TD-INT 13-9 4-5 6-4 Passer Rating 82.0 71.9 81.4

Rudolph has been with the Steelers since he was selected 76th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 18 games and made 10 starts in his career, going 5-4-1 overall. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy's most notable NFL moment was being on the receiving end of a Myles Garrett helmet swing during a fiesty Thursday Night Football game in 2019.

Coach Tomlin did leave open the possibility of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett returning for Saturday's game, saying “his availability is not out of question.” Pickett has been rehabbing after surgery for a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 13 loss to the Cardinals.

Source: Pittsburgh Steelers