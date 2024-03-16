Highlights Will Levis brings elite physical tools but needs time to adjust to the NFL at quarterback.

The Tennessee Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill in 2019, and the franchise had some of their best seasons in years with him at the helm. The team, though, was interested in finding a QB of the future over the last two drafts, taking Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tannehill was hurt and then benched eight games into the season, and the team got an up-close look at what Levis brought to the table. With the 2023 season all said and done, Tannehill is a free agent who will be leaving for another team.

Levis is now the quarterback of the future, but he might not have as much rope as a first-round quarterback typically would. On Wednesday, the Titans agreed to a one-year deal with Mason Rudolph, a 27-year-old QB who had a strong run with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of last season.

The young QB might need some time to adjust to the NFL

Levis was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in last year's draft. He has prototype size, standing at 6'4" and weighing in at a muscled-up 230 pounds. He has an extremely strong arm, though accuracy could sometimes be an issue. Levis is also a strong runner who gained more than 500 yards on the ground during his 2021 season.

The Titans had the option to draft him with their first selection last season, the 11th overall pick, but the team took Peter Skoronski instead. When the quarterback fell to the second round, the Titans traded up to take him with the 33rd overall pick in the draft. Tannehill would begin the 2023 season as a starter, but he had a short leash in front of the rookie and Willis.

Will Levis 2023 Statistics Games Started 8 Completion % 58.4% Passing Yards 1,808 Touchdowns 8 Interceptions 4 Rating 84.2

Levis would get his first start in Week 8 due to a Tannehill ankle injury, and the youngster performed spectacularly. In the start against the Atlanta Falcons, the rookie completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Like most rookies, Levis's performance would be up and down over the rest of the season as he struggled with poor offensive line play.

There were plenty of things to be excited about in Levis's rookie year, including his eight-to-four touchdown-to-interception ratio and 7.1 yards gained per attempt. His accuracy wasn't great, though, as he completed only 58.4% of his passes. While the offensive line play was poor, Levis took too many sacks, going down 28 times in his nine games.

Mason Rudolph Was Outstanding in Three Starts in 2023

The quarterback helped lead the Steelers to the playoffs

Mason Rudolph spent the first six years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup and third-string quarterback. His most significant stretch of playing time came in 2019, when he drew eight starts and acquitted himself well. But he returned to the bench after that, starting only two games between 2020 and 2022.

Rudolph has terrific size at 6'5" and 230 pounds. He is known as a pocket passer who can read defenses and deliver passes with accuracy and arm strength. On the negative side, he is a limited athlete who can't hurt the defense with his legs. He fumbled three times in four games for the Steelers, losing one.

Mason Rudolph 2023 Statistics Games Started 4 Completion % 74.3% Passing Yards 719 Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 0 Rating 118.0

The quarterback began the 2023 season as Pittsburgh's third-string signal-caller behind Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky. After nearly an entire season of injury and inefficiency from Pickett and Trubisky, Rudolph got the chance to start the season's final three regular season games. In his short stint as the primary signal caller, Rudolph played as well as any quarterback in the league.

The Steelers won all three of Rudolph's starts but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Over the regular season, the quarterback completed 55 of his 74 passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. In his playoff start against the Buffalo Bills, Rudolph completed 22 of his 39 attempts for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a losing effort.

The Two Quarterbacks Have Different Skill Sets

Levis is a high-level athlete, whereas Rudolph is a traditional pocket passer

Today's best quarterbacks have similar athletic gifts to Will Levis, while Mason Rudolph is more of the classic 1990s pocket passer. They are nearly the same size, but Levis is a far better athlete when it comes to avoiding the rush and scrambling for extra yards. The second-year quarterback also has the ability to make off-scheduled throws when the pocket collapses.

When Rudolph is protected, he has proven that he can pick apart a defense with throws both short and long. His 9.7 yards per pass attempt from last year would have led the NFL if he had made enough throws to qualify. The veteran's accuracy far outpaces that of Levis right now, though he does need a clean pocket to make the throws.

Who Will Be the Team's Starter in 2024?

Levis has upside, but Rudolph has production

The signing of Rudolph was an interesting one. The Titans could have signed a backup who wouldn't be threatening their second-year quarterback for playing time, but instead they signed someone who is coming off the best handful of games of his career.

The contract figures are important, though. Rudolph signed only a one-year deal worth up to $3.62 million. In a postseason where backup quarterbacks are getting more than $8 million per year, it's a rather unimpressive contract that says the Titans see Rudolph as a backup with upside.

Levis will be getting the keys to the Titans' car this year, and the offense improved significantly when Tennessee signed Calvin Ridley to a massive deal. Losing Derrick Henry certainly doesn't help, but Levis will get every chance this season to prove that he should be the Titans' no-doubt quarterback of the future.

