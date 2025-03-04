Summary Raw at MSG next week will feature a WrestleMania-worthy steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Punk and Rollins have a heated rivalry, culminating in a brawl on recent episodes of Raw and Elimination Chamber.

Both superstars are determined to settle their differences once and for all at Madison Square Garden.

WWE has had quite the history with Madison Square Garden. It is where the first WrestleMania took place and it is also where WrestleMania 20 was held. Whenever the Stamford-based company returns to The World's Most Famous Arena, it is bound to be a special show.

That is exactly what WWE fans in Manhattan will get treated to next week as Monday Night Raw takes its next stop on the Road to WrestleMania to The Garden. As announced by Raw general manager Adam Pearce, a WrestleMania-worthy match will take place at MSG.

WrestleMania-Worthy Match Scheduled for Next Week

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in a Steel Cage

Credit: WWE

CM Punk got the best of Seth Rollins in their first one-on-one encounter earlier this year at the Raw on Netflix premiere. Since then, their rivalry has only gotten more intense. The next chapter—hopefully the final one—of their storied saga will come to a head next week at MSG when the two rivals get locked up inside an unforgiving steel cage.

After Rollins cost him his dream of main eventing WrestleMania, an enraged Punk opened Raw this week and had a few things he wanted to get off his chest. Initially calling out John Cena for his decision to sell out to The Final Boss, Punk shifted his focus to Rollins. The Visionary immediately obliged and went out and the two wasted zero time going after each other.

An army of security personnel was needed to separate the two future Hall of Famers. Adam Pearce was finally able to control the two angry superstars and things settled down between Rollins and Punk. However, with their blood still boiling, they found each other once again backstage and the two continued fighting. Eventually, the security was able to get Punk out of the building.

Punk-Rollins Rivalry

Punk bested Rollins in their first encounter

Credit: WWE

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had quite a rivalry since the former made his WWE return in November 2023. The two finally got to square off at the historic Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6th. The Second City Saint and the Visionary put on a show in the main event. But in the end, Punk proved why he is the Best In The World.

Despite a decisive outcome, their rivalry has not slowed down one bit. Punk eliminated Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Royal Rumble. The two eventually got into each other's faces after their eliminations from the match.

Punk and Rollins' paths crossed once again this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber. The Chicago-native pinned and eliminated his fierce rival after Rollins ate a Go-To Sleep from Punk and an Attitude Adjustment from John Cena. But Rollins didn't go away quietly. Despite being out of the match already, Rollins gave Punk a stomp on the outside. This directly cost the Second City Saint's shot at destiny as Cena eventually put him away shortly after with an STF.

Now, Punk and Rollins are more incensed at each other than ever before. Now, the two will finally get the chance to settle their differences without anybody getting in their way.