Summary This Saturday Night's Main Event marks the first of 2025, and the second since the shows revival.

Three title matches are in store for the WWE Universe.

A colossal clash and a contract signing add to an excellent card.

With WWE's revival episode of Saturday Night's Main Event already a month old, it is time for the first SNME of 2025 to air. An episode that was 16 years in the making, the show headlined by Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes was an overwhelming success, with WWE consequently deciding to carry out SNME's quarterly.

A show that oozes old-school and classy, the revival was so important that even legendary WWE announcer Jesse Ventura returned to get involved. An event that means a lot to fans and wrestlers alike, the first SNME of 2025 has been built with the same magnitude as 2024's December episode.

With three title matches announced, a battle of behemoths and a contract signing involving the legendary Shawn Michaels, January's show will set the WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. A card that has the WWE Universe more than ready, these are matches that have been announced.

Match Segment Match Type 1. Gunther vs. Jey Uso WWE World Heavyweight Championship 2. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax WWE Women's World Championship 3. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu WWE Intercontinental Championship 4. Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus Singles 5. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Contract Signing N/A

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens Contract Signing

An appearance from Shawn Michaels has the WWE Universe excited

A feud that many thought would end at the revival SNME show in December, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have only gone and bettered what was already an incredible feud. Having lost his title match against Rhodes last year, Owens threw a tantrum and stole the newly returning Winged Eagle championship away from the American Nightmare.

Going on to claim that he was the "true WWE champion", Owens has held the belt captive since, whilst Rhodes retains his Undisputed WWE Championship. As the intensity continued to increase throughout the weeks, it was revealed that the Prizefighter and Rhodes would do battle at the Royal Rumble in a Ladder Match.

As per the rulings of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, the pair will have to do a contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event otherwise the highly-anticipated rematch will be called off. With both titles on the line for the Rumble, this segment is set to be moderated by Shawn Michaels in what will make for great viewing.

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

Will the third time be the charm for Sheamus?

A pairing that has been synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship scene for a while, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus and Bron Breakker will be battling it out for a third time at SNME. They have been entangled with each other since July 2024 and have faced off three times in that time, with a DQ win for both sides only separated by Breakker's pin on the Celtic Warrior at Survivor Series.

With two of those three matches being for the Intercontinental title, this fourth match will be Sheamus' third attempt at becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Only needing one more championship before his CV is complete, the Irishman's career revival has seen the WWE Universe route for him more than ever before.

Breakker, already a two-time Intercontinental champion, has taken to the main roster like a duck to water. This match will be as hard-hitting as it gets, with many fans hoping Sheamus can finally claim the title his work has long deserved.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

A colossal meeting of SmackDown's giants

A match that the WWE Universe has been waiting to see since their staredown three weeks ago, SNME will play host to the battle between SmackDown's behemoths Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman. Having got involved in Bloodline business when trying to save Sami Zayn from an ambush, Strowman has been focused on getting his hands on Fatu since.

Once again, coming out to save the day, it was when LA Knight ran to the ring to attack Fatu and Tama Tonga that the Monster Among Men tried to exact revenge on the Samoan Werewolf. Not able to get his hands on Fatu for the past three weeks, he will when SNME rolls around with a huge bout anticipated for the show.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Having lost her title, Jax is eyeing up another reign

Having lost her WWE Women's Championship to her former best friend Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract for the honours, Nia Jax has moved on quickly, embroiling herself in a feud with Rhea Ripley. The Australian, who has only just recently reclaimed her World Championship, will have her work cut out come Saturday as Jax appears more motivated than ever.

A feud that has been short-but-heated, the pair were inseparable this past Monday as they brawled on two separate occasions. Having verbally been at each other's throats the week before that, this feud has proven how little time is needed for a good build if the stars involved are in the form that these two are on.

A match that is certain to entertain the WWE Universe, a victory for Ripley would set her on her way to defending the belt at Mania for consecutive years, despite being just 28 years old.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Can Main Event Jey Uso cement himself as the real deal?

A match not centered around anything too heated, like the aforementioned matches, this bout will see Jey Uso try to surpass his reputation as a tag team wrestler. When Gunther approached Main Event Jey Uso and told him that all he was is a "really good tag team wrestler", it seemed to light a spark in the eyes of the former Bloodline member.

Having previously been defeated by Gunther when the Austrian was Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso now finds himself fighting to become World Heavyweight Champion and truly become a main event star. As with most Gunther feuds, this match is simply about Gunther wanting to prove just how good he is and cement himself as the best professional wrestler in the WWE.