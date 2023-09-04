Highlights Antony's career at Manchester United has been disappointing, with fans and teammates losing faith in him.

Match of the Day footage showed how little the United team trusted Antony vs Arsenal, leaving him unutilized and ignoring his presence on the pitch.

Antony's lack of impact on games may not entirely be his fault, as his teammates' unwillingness to give him the ball hinders his ability to prove himself.

It's safe to say that Antony's stint at Manchester United is not going particularly well. The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford last summer, becoming one of Erik ten Hag's first signings at the Red Devils when they spent £82m on his services. Things started off brightly too, with the Brazilian scoring on his debut as United beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League, and then bagging again in his next two appearances, but it has gone pretty south since.

He's had a frustrating 12 months and fans have grown tired of the star, and it seems his teammates might have too, with footage shown on Match of the Day 2 pretty damning evidence of the fact. During the Red Devils' loss to the Gunners this weekend, the team was very particular in the way in which Antony was treated throughout the match and Jermaine Jenas was quick to point it out in his analysis of the match on the BBC show.

It was a pretty disappointing day as a whole for Ten Hag's side who were handily beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, despite it momentarily looking like Alejandro Garnacho had won it for them in the 88th minute before his goal was ruled offside and the Gunners bagged two in injury time. They aren't quite up to the level they reached last season during the former Ajax boss' first season at Old Trafford, and Antony has had a rough start to the year. The footage shared on Match of the Day 2, though, shows it might not be entirely his fault that he's had very little impact on games throughout the first month of the campaign.

Throughout his career at Old Trafford so far, Antony can often be a frustrating figure when he's on the ball. Trying too much and often categorised as more style over substance, his insistence on trying to showboat has proved very ineffective for the side, and it seems United's players have lost faith in their teammate. Footage shared on Match of the Day 2 showed how little the Red Devils wanted to get the Brazilian involved and their insistence to leave him unutilised.

There were numerous moments throughout the contest that saw Antony in acres of space on the right-hand side of the pitch, without any defenders even in sight. The space would have been the perfect opportunity for Ten Hag's side to create chances in the final third, but the team repeatedly overlooked him and refused to bring him into the match. It was quite jarring to see the star waving frantically for the ball with no one even close to him and a clear path towards the Gunners' area, but instead, United continued to look for other options.

It's a testament to how little the team trust him to positively impact a game now, but it's no surprise he has struggled to influence games when he's not being afforded the chance to prove himself. Jenas was flabbergasted by the display and thought the 23-year-old was well within his right to be frustrated.

Speaking on the BBC show, the former Tottenham Hotspur man said: "He's [Antony] very frustrated. He's getting a lot of criticism, and he wants to prove himself. I thought I saw that for about half the game today, but they're not giving him the ball."

The star was clearly frustrated too, often seen throwing his arms up in the air and tracking back very slowly, head bowed down looking almost defeated. Of course, he hasn't had the best of times in Manchester so far, but if he isn't receiving the ball and the trust of his teammates isn't there, there's next to no chance he'll ever be able to redeem himself.

VIDEO: Analysis of Antony on Match of the Day

How has Antony's career at Old Trafford been so far?

It's hard to see where it all went wrong for Antony. Having played for Ten Hag at Ajax, he seemed like the perfect player to come and join his manager at United. He was an exciting attacking player filled with flair and seemed to be exactly what the club needed for their stuttering forward line, but it just hasn't gone to plan. Despite the bright start, things have collapsed on themselves and he's often just ineffective in games now.

He hasn't positively impacted a game in quite some time, and fans of the club have had enough, with plenty of calls to drop the star and move on. It's interesting to see him continue to be afforded chances by Ten Hag while Jadon Sancho is on the outside looking in, but with how things looked on Sunday, his time in the side may be coming to an end. If his own teammates don't trust him, what hope does he have to ever redeem himself?

In his last two seasons at Ajax, Antony scored 11 and 12 goals respectively and looked to be a serious goal threat. He just hasn't found his feet at Old Trafford and a move away might actually be the best thing for him at this point. He's quite clearly low on confidence right now and his teammates refusing to pass the ball to him when he's in such a promising position with acres of space surrounding him can't be helping matters whatsoever.

Ian Wright clearly wasn't impressed with Antony, speaking after the loss to Arsenal on Sunday, he expressed his shock that the star is even in United's starting lineup right now. The club is filled with attacking talent right now and the former striker thinks Garnacho has done more than enough to prove he belongs in the side over the former Ajax man. Speaking on the matter, Wright said: "Man United have got the kind of players [to attack more]. We saw it with Garnacho, who I cannot believe does not start in front of someone like Antony.

"He [Garnacho] can come on in that game and, even if you’re playing in that style of football, he’s surely going to be better than what Antony is giving you at this particular moment."

GettyImages

It's hard to argue with Wright, but when you see how little Antony's teammates are willing to give him the ball, it's impossible not to feel at least a little bad for the man.