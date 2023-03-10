No presenters or pundits will be on Match of the Day this weekend, according to a BBC spokesperson.

Instead, this Saturday's programme will "focus on match action" with no analysis from the studio as normal.

"Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary," the spokesperson said.

"We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

The news comes after Gary Lineker was forced to step back from hosting the programme, due to an impartiality row with the BBC.

In response, Lineker's co-workers, including Ian Wright, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas, all announced they would boycott the TV show tomorrow.

What happened between Lineker and the BBC?

The BBC's decision to remove Lineker from hosting duties stems from his criticism of the government's new asylum policy on Twitter earlier this week.

Lineker compared the announcement of Suella Braverman's policy to words reminiscent of "Germany in the 30s" and his comments were met with widespread backlash.

The BBC's statement read: "When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

Despite initial suggestions that it was Lineker's decision to stand down, former BBC presenter Dan Walker revealed the former England striker texted him to say he was forced to "step back" after refusing to apologise for his tweets.

VIDEO: Dan Walker reads out Gary Lineker's text to him live on air

Match of the Day pundits offer solidarity

Following the news that Lineker would no longer be presenting, a number of Match of the Day regulars voiced their support for their colleague.

"Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity," wrote Wright.

Meanwhile, Shearer said: "I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night."

Fellow presenter Scott also took to Twitter and her response was brilliant.

The ex-Arsenal star shared the "Nah, not me," meme, along with the caption: "FYI...".