BBC's Football Focus and Final Score won't be aired on Saturday as the Gary Lineker fall out continues.

Lineker was removed from hosting Match of the Day following a tweet that compared the British government to “Germany in the 30s".

Relieving Lineker had an incredible domino effect as Ian Wright and Alan Shearer quickly showed their loyalty by also stepping down from duties.

It didn't take long for every possible host of Match of the Day to also rule themselves out of the running.

BBC commentators also joined in the protest, leaving BBC to say: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

"We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

But the dominos continued to fall.

Premier League players and managers won't provide the BBC with any post-match interviews as usual and now two further programmes have fallen.

Both Football Focus and Final Score won't be shown as normal on BBC.

Football Focus, usually hosted by Alex Scott, looks at the Premier League fixture list for the weekend and focus on all the recent talking points in football.

Meanwhile, Final Score offers viewers live updates in all the 3pm football scores across the UK.

However, they now won't happen.

PFA: No player will give Match of the Day interview

Earlier on Saturday, the PFA released a statement saying that no Premier League player will give an interview to the BBC.

The statement read: "We have been informed that players involved in today's games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match of the Day.

"The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight's programme.

"During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments.

"This is a common sense decision that ensures players won't now be put in that position."