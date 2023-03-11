Gary Lineker stepping back from presenting Match of the Day while the BBC investigates his social media activity has been the talk of the country. Pundits and commentators for the show have all followed suit, taking a step back to show their allegiance to the former England striker.

If you tune into the popular highlights show this evening, it will certainly have a different feel to it as it’ll be a ghost show, with nothing other than the sounds of the crowd likely to be heard with no one working on the show in terms of punditry and live commentary.

The sporting world has been standing with Lineker given the news, and his support stretches way beyond just the football world and into the music world.

Music industry stands with Gary Lineker

John Power, who is formerly of The La’s and not the frontman of Cast has been showing his support on social media by replying to the pundits that have tweeted their support for Lineker, announcing that they’ll be stepping back this week too. This morning he has also signed a petition calling on the BBC to reinstate Lineker.

But the Scouse music legend isn’t the only musician to show their support. Fatboy Slim, the iconic DJ showed his solidarity with the Leicester man at a show he played last night, with lyrics ‘the king’ blasting out, the screen behind him went from arguably the most accomplished, talented and complete musician of all time, Prince, to Lineker and the fans loved it.

As soon as the image came up on the screen behind him, the crowd erupted. There’s no secret what those in attendance thought about the feud between Lineker and his employers, he’s certainly a popular man!

Video: Fatboy Slim stands with Gary Lineker

Why is Gary Lineker not presenting Match of the Day?

The legendary striker has opted to stand aside while he is being investigated by the BBC over his social media activity in recent days and weeks. He has been accused of breaking the impartiality aspect of his contract.

His comments are accused of not being impartial enough for the BBC’s guidelines and would thus put him in a breach of his contract, hence the investigation that is taking place as this is being written.

We don’t know what the future holds, Lineker could have hosted his final Match of the Day show, and if he has, he certainly left an impression on the show and will be incredibly hard to replace should a successor be needed.