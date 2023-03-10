Ian Wright has announced he will boycott doing Match of the Day this weekend.

His decision comes after the BBC announced Gary Lineker would be stepping down from doing the show over an impartiality row.

Lineker responded to home secretary Suella Braverman's new policy on asylum seekers – comparing her use of language to that seen in '30s Germany.'

He also replied to a user who challenged him, because it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker tweeted: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

The BBC's statement read: "When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

Wright stands by Lineker

In response, Wright stood by his friend and colleague, writing: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity."

Other colleagues show support for Lineker

It remains to be seen whether other pundits from the show will follow suit, but occasional Match of the Day host Dan Walker has also offered his support.

Taking to social media, he stressed: "I used to sit in for @GaryLineker on MOTD… not sure I’d fancy it this weekend. What a mess."

Similarly, Gary Neville wrote: "I had no doubt Ian Wright would do that! Who the hell is going to go on now!"

VIDEO: Ian Wright announces he won't appear on Match of the Day

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

