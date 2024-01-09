Everything we know about the long-running BBC Premier League highlights show presented by Gary Lineker. The Premier League season enters its crucial second half with everything still to play for at both ends of the table. Just five points separate the Top 4 and seven points the bottom four as the season progresses through 2024. Every goal, VAR decision, missed tackle or fumble could prove decisive.

Highlights The Premier League season reaches a crucial phase with teams fighting for points at both ends of the table.

Gary Lineker to present Match of the Day, with analysis from Dion Dublin and Martin Keown.

Match of the Day airs on Saturday, repeated on Sunday, and a running order will be provided on the official Twitter account.

Premier League Table | Fixtures & Results | Stats

Matches this matchweek

Friday 12th January

Burnley 19:45 Luton

Saturday 13th January

Chelsea 12:30 Fulham Newcastle 17:30 Man City

Matches this week include Burnley vs Luton, with both sides fighting for their Premier League survival in the relegation zone. We also have a fascinating West London derby at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting a Fulham side that have registered some impressive wins in recent matches. Man City will be looking for all three points away at Newcastle as they look to close the gap between themselves, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Gary Lineker will present the show, assisted with analysis and insights from former Premier League stars Dion Dublin and Martin Keown.

BBC MOTD on TV and iPlayer

The next Match of the Day is scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday 13th January 2024, at 10:30pm on BBC One. The show will be repeated on BBC One at 07:30 on Sunday, which will also be available via the iPlayer.

Running Order

The official Match of the Day X (Formally Twitter) account will provide information on the day regarding the running order for the show.

Check our guide for every live football match on TV or online stream.

Related Watch Live Football On TV Today - Fixtures and Streams Live football on TV today. Our daily UK guide with fixtures, start times and channels for all upcoming games on TV and streaming platforms.

Presenters:

Gary Lineker

Mark Chapman (relief)

Alex Scott (relief)

Gabby Logan (relief)

Kelly Somers (relief)

Guest analysis:

Alan Shearer

Ian Wright

Danny Murphy

Micah Richards

Jermaine Jenas

Martin Keown

Dion Dublin

Leon Osman

Guy Mowbray

Steve Wilson

Steve Bower

Simon Brotherton

Jonathan Pearce

Conor McNamara

Match of the Day 2

This show is usually broadcast on the following Sunday and features highlights of all the day's games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous day's action.

MOTD Facts

Match of the Day is the world's longest running football TV show in the world and was first broadcast on the 22nd August 1964.

The show's classic theme music by Barry Stoller is instantly recogniable and was voted as such in a PRS poll in 2010.

Video: MOTD Theme