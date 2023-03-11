Premier League players will allegedly boycott media duties for the BBC this weekend, following Gary Lineker's suspension from Match of the Day.

Lineker was forced to step down from hosting the programme due to an impartiality row with the BBC, where he allegedly refused to apologise for tweets condemning the UK government's new asylum policy.

The former England striker compared the announcement of Suella Braverman's policy to works akin to "Germany in the 30s", prompting widespread backlash from conservative party members.

But while the BBC stressed the need for its employees to "keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies," Lineker's Match of the Day colleagues all offered solidarity and ruled themselves out of taking part in Saturday's show.

Indeed, the likes of Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Micah Richards all voiced their decision not to do the programme on social media.

The BBC then responded by announcing that Saturday's show would feature no presenters or pundits and would instead "focus on match action."

Premier League players will not speak to the BBC

Now, in the latest development, BBC journalist Dan Roan has reported that the Premier League has informed the 12 clubs playing matches later that players and managers "will not receive requests for MOTD post-match interviews later today."

And according to the Mirror, the Professional Footballers Association has made it clear they will support players unwilling to speak to the BBC.

"A growing number of players are understood already to have sought advice from the PFA, leading to the body to take a position to reassure all players that it will be fully behind them," reads the Mirror's report.

Commentators also step down

After the majority of Match of the Day presenters and pundits distanced themselves from the programme, the show's commentators have now followed suit.

Steve Wilson tweeted: “As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night’s broadcast. “We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.

“However, in the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.”

One thing's for sure, Match of the Day is going to make for seriously strange, albeit unmissable viewing tonight.