Summary The games in England and Wales with the most fan arrests since 2019/20 have been named.

Chelsea appear four times inside the top ten.

One Aston Villa fixture was enough to take 6th spot.

While football is meant to be a sport that encourages a family atmosphere that is safe and inclusive for all, it is well known that this isn't always the case. There are plenty of examples where things go awry or get out of hand, especially when intense rivalries are involved.

The long and short of it is that sometimes, football matches can be an incredibly dangerous place to be and supporters being arrested is something that happens all too frequently. However, some carry more risks than others, and the experts at SeatPick have managed to collect data from the 2019/20 season onwards to find out which games across England and Wales have led to the most fan arrests, with one inclusion in the top 10 making it despite the fact the two teams have only met once during this period.

English Teams With Most Pitch Invasions Over the Last Five Seasons Rank Club Pitch Invaders Arrested =15. Southampton vs Tottenham 36 =15. Tottenham vs West Ham United 36 =13. Burnley vs Newcastle United 37 =13. England vs France 37 =11. England vs Italy 39 =11. West Bromwich Albion vs Wolves 39

10 Bolton vs Wigan Athletic

(=9) 40 fan arrests