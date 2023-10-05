Highlights Premier League viewers witnessed a terrible error in the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool game, with VAR failing to overturn an offside decision.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the match should be replayed due to the magnitude of the mistake, something that has never happened before in football.

This incident is not the only controversial decision in football history, as there have been other matches where teams may have had grounds to demand a replay due to referee errors.

Football fans are no strangers to controversy and poor refereeing decisions. We have all witnessed bad calls which have cost a team a goal, and these decisions might in turn cost a club later on down the line. But Premier League viewers witnessed a terrible error between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool which went on to cost one side the game.

Luis Diaz thought he had given his side the lead when he was played through on goal and finished superbly, only to see the offside flag raised. Replays appeared to show that the Colombian was well onside, but VAR failed to overturn the decision, resulting in the PGMOL releasing a statement which admitted that there had been “a significant human error.”

The VAR audio was subsequently released for the public to listen to, allowing fans to hear the conversations between the VAR, assistant VAR and replay operator during the incident. It revealed a misunderstanding of the on-field decision, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has now reflected on the incident, claiming that the match should be replayed.

"Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do."

A replay of the tie would be unprecedented, especially because there have been numerous other games where teams have been affected by officials missing something during a match, with no replay following after. So, following Klopp’s demand, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would run through 10 matches where a controversial call was made which might have provided grounds for a team to demand a replay.

It should be said that this is not extensive, and there are countless games to choose from. A particular game might spring to mind while reading this, so feel free to let us know any other games that deserved replays because of controversial decisions. But, without further ado, let’s get into our 10.

1 England vs West Germany - World Cup 1966

Of course, we had to start with one of the most infamous incidents in football and another one is set to follow. No prizes for guessing what it is. With 1966 World Cup final level at 2-2 and the game in extra-time, England's Alan Ball crossed to Geoff Hurst, who swivelled and struck the ball against the bar. It bounced down and was subsequently cleared, but the referee awarded the goal much to the fury of the West Germany players, who were adamant that the whole ball did not cross the line. Debate has raged about whether it did or did not go over, with Sky Sports using technology in 2021 to prove it did. But there will still be some who believe that the decision was wrong and that it cost Germany the match.

2 Argentina vs England - World Cup 1986

One of, if not the most infamous case of football injustice, and a match that would have had grounds for a replay more so than many others. Everyone now knows the story of the 'Hand of God', but for those who don’t, Diego Maradona opened the scoring in the quarter-final by leaping high into the air to beat England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to the ball by punching it into the net. The height difference between the two men should have been a giveaway, but despite the protests, the referee did not spot the handball and awarded the goal. Maradona’s second of the game was much more spectacular, though, dribbling past several players and Shilton to put his nation two up. Had he not scored the first, however, Gary Lineker’s late goal might have salvaged something for the Three Lions. No doubt some players in the dressing room would have wanted the wrong righted.

3 Chelsea vs Liverpool - Champions League 2005

Ask any Chelsea fan what they think is one of the biggest injustices they have been on the receiving end of, and they will likely bring up the 'Ghost Goal'. After a goalless tie at Stamford Bridge, the second-leg of the semi-final at Anfield began with a bang as Liverpool's Milan Baros knocked the ball past the onrushing Petr Cech, who cleaned him out. Not to worry, though, as Luis Garcia rushed onto the scene and knocked the ball past John Terry and seemingly into the goal. The home support celebrated, but Chelsea players were adamant that William Gallas had cleared the ball off the line. It was a tight call, but Jose Mourinho was furious after the game that the goal stood, and Chelsea fans still feel the whole ball was not over. That proved to be the difference in the semi-final, with Liverpool marching on to Istanbul for one of the most famous nights in their history. Might it have been Chelsea instead had the game been replayed?

4 Chelsea vs Barcelona - Champions League 2009

If Chelsea fans don't mention the aforementioned game when asked about controversial decisions, then they are likely to bring up this one instead. In fact, this one is even more likely to come up. After Michael Essien opened the scoring for the Blues to put them 1-0 up on aggregate in the semi-finals, they were denied a series of penalties by referee Tom Henning Øvrebø. Andres Iniesta’s strike would knock them out of the competition, but there was still time for another penalty shout, with Michael Ballack running after the referee and screaming in his face. Some of the calls were certainly questionable upon reflection, and Didier Drogba called the whole thing “a disgrace.” Ovrebo would later admit that the Blues did deserve a penalty during that game in 2022, but it would have been a tough ask to replay the game then.

5 Republic of Ireland vs France - World Cup Qualifier 2009

We’ve had the original, so let’s get into the second coming off the 'Hand of God' shall we? France and Ireland met hoping to qualify for the 2010 World Cup, with France winning the first leg 1-0 before the second tie ended 1-0 to Ireland in normal time thanks to a Robbie Keane goal. The game went to extra time, and a scandal followed. A free kick was floated into the Ireland penalty area, and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry stuck out a hand to control the ball twice before knocking it to William Gallas for a tap in. Unsurprisingly, outrage followed. The Irish FA called on FIFA to replay the tie, a request that was rejected by world football’s governing body, and Irish hearts remained broken.

6 England vs Germany - World Cup 2010

This one still hurts to talk about. England and Germany met in the Round of 16 of the World Cup, and it was Die Mannschaft who stormed into an early lead. Goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski put them two up against the Three Lions, who fought their way back into the tie when Matthew Upson headed home. Then came the crushing moment. Shortly after their first goal, England looked like they had got themselves back on level terms when Frank Lampard hit a sweet strike against the crossbar, with the ball seemingly crossing the line before Manuel Neuer claimed it. Everyone thought it had gone over, and replays confirmed it had, yet nothing was given. Germany went on to win 4-1, FIFA apologised for the blatant error, and that goal became one of the biggest what-if moments in English footballing history.

7 Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga 2013

From goals that weren’t given to one that was when it shouldn’t have been. Leverkusen were leading their opponents 1-0 when everybody inside the ground thought they had doubled their lead when Stefan Kiessling headed in a corner. Or so they thought. Replays showed that the ball had travelled through the side netting and into the goal. Despite protestations, the goal was allowed to stand, much to the frustration of Hoffenheim who went on to lose the game 2-1 when it could have been a good draw for them. There were new demands for VAR to be introduced, and the hosts even saw a bid to have the game replayed rejected.

8 Liverpool vs Tottenham - Champions League Final 2019

Another match between the two teams discussed at the start, with Liverpool and Spurs seemingly no strangers to controversy when they play each other. The biggest clash between the two sides took place in Madrid as they played each other in the Champions League final. Klopp’s side took an early lead in that game after the Reds were awarded a penalty, but replays of the incident painted a less clear picture about whether Moussa Sissoko handled the ball. This call is much more debatable than the aforementioned Diaz blunder, especially as Liverpool went on to score a second goal through Divock Origi, but there are still some who believe the penalty should never have been awarded, which might have changed how the game played out. At least, that’s what former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen thinks, jokingly saying "count me in" on X after Klopp's replay demands.

9 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Premier League 2020

This is up there with the biggest injustices in Premier League history, especially because of the impact it had by the end of the season. The Premier League returned after a 100-day absence because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and controversy returned in the first match. The Blades thought they had scored when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland fell behind his goalline with the ball in his hands. However, despite replays and pictures showing the ball had crossed the line, it wasn’t given because referee Michael Oliver did not receive a notification to indicate a goal. The subsequent draw in that game proved to be essential for Villa. Just one point separated them from 18th-placed Bournemouth at the end of the season.

10 Salernitana vs Juventus - Serie A 2022

Leonardo Bonucci insisted that his side were robbed of a last-second winner in this game, and it’s very difficult to argue with him when looking at the images. The Bianconeri were drawing 2-2 in the last few seconds of the match when Arkadiusz Milik thought he had scored the winner from a corner late in the game. The goal was subsequently disallowed for offside because Bonucci was ruled to have interfered with play from an offside position, but it turned out that the wrong angle had been used. Antonio Candreva, not seen in the TV replays, was seemingly playing everyone onside, but he was not factored in by VAR, and Juventus lost out on two points.